Hair loss can’t always be pinpointed to one leading cause; it can be triggered by a variety of factors, such as stress, genetics, pregnancy or illness. Over 50% of women experience some form of hair loss, and now, celebrities like Alyssa Milano are being more candid about their struggles. The actress shared her hair loss journey, and the shampoo transformed hair locks — which is on sale at Amazon for $18 during Prime Day!

In 2020, the actress shared her hair struggles with fans. Milano detailed how her hair was coming out as she used a detangling brush. After noticing this hair loss, she began to incorporate products to help restore her thinning hair. She revealed that the Nioxin Cleanser Shampoo “helped tremendously” in reviving her locks.

Get the Nioxin System Cleansing Shampoo (Originally $26) on sale for just $18 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 16, 2024, but are subject to change.

Nioxin is a professional hair and scalp cleanser that’s formulated to help with thin hair and hair loss. Its formula is infused with caffeine, peppermint oil and niacinamide, which work together to restore hair. The shampoo is best used with the brand’s entire system (on sale!), but Milano says this product has made the most significant difference.

Like Milano, shoppers also rave about the shampoo — over 4,300 reviewers have given it a five-star rating. “Great product for hair thinning hair,” one said. “I’ve been using it for three years and see great improvement in overall condition of my hair. Thinning definitely stopped, and thickness is slowly improving, I couldn’t be happier.”

“It’s not just a shampoo; it’s a holistic approach to hair care that addresses both the roots and the strands,” another explained. “For anyone struggling with fine or thinning hair, this dynamic duo from Nioxin is undoubtedly worth the investment. We’re thrilled with the results, and we’ll continue to be loyal fans of Nioxin’s System 2!”

Head to Amazon now to stock up on the hair restoring shampoo while it’s under $20 for Prime Day!

