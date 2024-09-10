Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

New York Fashion Week is in full swing! I love checking out the latest fashion and beauty trends, but it’s exhausting. First-world problems, Instead of harping over missing out on a much-needed spa day, I’m bringing my quest for tranquility into my house, courtesy of this bestselling Epsom salt soak.

Related: I Receive Endless Compliments When I Wear This French Perfume I have a bit of a perfume obsession. Not only do I have a collection of over 250 fragrances, I also recently planned an entire vacation around perfumery to visit the perfume capital of the world: Grasse, France. Along with learning all about the history of fragrance, it was a goal of mine to spritz […]

Nothing beats the comfort of a masseuse’s hands and dips in temperature-controlled baths. However, I’ve got to make do with what my schedule allows. If you find yourself in a similar situation, don’t fret. Head straight to Amazon to add the Amazon Basics Magnesium Sulfate Epsom Salt Soak. This relaxing bath essential only costs $3, and it’s been purchased over 30,000 times in the past month.

Get the Amazon Basics Magnesium Sulfate Epsom Salt Soak for just $3 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 10, 2024, but are subject to change.

Not too sure about magnesium sulfate bath soaks? Let Us put you on to something new. Not only does it help relieve pain and discomfort, but it also soothes muscle fatigue and cramps after exercise. According to Cleveland Clinic, magnesium sulfate even helps stabilize mood and relieve stress.

It also helps reduce inflammation. This shopper-approved bath soak softens bath water and conditions the skin. It even helps soothe some shoppers with skin conditions like eczema and psoriasis. Best of all? This soak can help improve sleep quality. The Amazon Basics Epsom Salt is worth every penny. The three-pound bag comes with fragrance-free Epsom salt. For best use, generously pour the Epsom salt into warm, running bath water and soak anywhere from 12 to 30 minutes.

Along with relaxing benefits, shoppers claim this soak works wonders when gardening. One five-star reviewer said, “[I] used alot in my garden and yard this year. It really helped keep the greens going.” The reviewer added, [I] also used [it] for muscle soaks. [It] comes in a nice, vonenient resealable bag that repels moisture.” Another shopper raved about its versatility. “I have used it for sore feet, but I am making a clothes freshener that goes in the washer before I add the close. I use it with baking soda and essential oils,” they continued.

See it: Get the Amazon Basics Magnesium Sulfate Epsom Salt Soak for just $3 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 10, 2024, but are subject to change.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Please enter a valid email. Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Whether you’re in need of R&R or want to stock up on your at-home spa treatments, you can’t go wrong with this $3 bath soak!