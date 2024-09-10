Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

I have a bit of a perfume obsession. Not only do I have a collection of over 250 fragrances, I also recently planned an entire vacation around perfumery to visit the perfume capital of the world: Grasse, France. Along with learning all about the history of fragrance, it was a goal of mine to spritz and sniff dozens of scents in the hopes of finding a few special perfumes to bring home. Spoiler: I ended up purchasing seven (including a custom perfume I made from scratch!). However, none have garnered as many compliments as Lost In Translation from Maison Matine — and I recently discovered that it’s available in the US at Free People!

Though it may not seem like it, I was extremely particular about the perfumes I brought back stateside. I sought out scents that are incredibly unique, romantic and sometimes, polarizing. It wasn’t love at first sniff with Lost in Translation (probably because of the nose blindness…I had smelled about 50 perfumes that day), yet I’m so glad I took a chance with this incomparable scent.

This perfume is a little smoky, a little metallic and very earthy, creating something that’s carnal and enchanting. A fresh mix of clean accords, violet leaves and crisp juniper invigorate the senses at first spritz. Once those initial top notes fade, the scent warms up as spicy rosewood, robust black pepper and soothing white tea converge. This combination has a calming yet energizing effect that cloaks me in a veil of confidence. The longer it wears, the earthier and woodier it gets as patchouli, dry wood, tobacco, leather and milky musks emerge. In my eyes, Lost in Translation is nothing short of a masterpiece.

Though this is a unisex scent (all of Maison Matine’s creations are) this does lean a little masculine. That said, that shouldn’t deter the ladies from wearing it. If you gravitate towards earthy or woody scents, this will strike a chord with you. When I wear it, there’s an inherent sweetness to the perfume that reminds me of a blend of amber and maple syrup.

Compared to some of the more expensive perfumes in my anthology, the longevity on this scent is astounding (and blows many $400+ scents out of the water). I’ll spritz this at the nape of my neck, at my elbow crease and wrist in the morning and still catch wafts of it at the end of the day.

I’m so glad that once I inevitably run out, I’ll be able to repurchase it at my local Free People. Also, I could’ve just gatekept this magical perfume, but I hope everyone has the opportunity to experience Lost in Translation. It’s one of those perfumes that has serious signature scent potential and at less than $100 to boot!

