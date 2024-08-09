Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Finding your signature scent is an inherently personal experience. It’s incredibly important to find a fragrance that resonates with you and makes you feel more confident. That said, it doesn’t hurt when others love the way you smell, too. Is there a better compliment than “You smell amazing”? At Us, we don’t think so. That’s why we’re sharing the perfumes that score us the most compliments. When you wear any of the following 13 scents, you’re sure to get stopped on the street. You can thank Us later!

“I’ve always gravitated towards rich gourmand scents, yet Angels’ Share stands in a realm of its own. It’s sweet, for sure, but the well-balanced potion is also spicy, woody, boozy and a bit smoky. Best reserved for those special occasions when you want to make a statement, the first spritz bites at the nose with tinges of cinnamon and cognac. As it wears, the scent mellows and warms as tonka bean and oak emerge before it settles in a cozy praline and vanilla haze. Countless men have stopped me on the subway to ask what I was wearing — and I love seeing their blissed-out expressions when they catch the first whiff.” — Mary Honkus, Part-Time Commerce Writer

“I won’t lie, I wasn’t sure how I felt about Vanilla Era when I first smelled it. The initial spritz can sometimes veer into sickly sweet territory, but once I let it settle, the compliments start rolling in . . . and never stop! The first day I wore it multiple people approached me at my local coffee shop to tell me how incredible I smelled. The intoxicating makeup, which consists of black pepper, cashmere wood, iso e super (a synthetic note that adds a velvety essence to perfumes) and vanilla absolute (the most concentrated form of vanilla) instantly captures people’s attention. I’m convinced that it’s secretly a love potion — do with that information what you will!” — Mary Honkus, Part-Time Commerce Writer

“Vanilla fragrances are my signature, but every now and then I like to change things up. Alien Hypersense, with its jasmine, green mandarin and pear accord notes, makes me feel like a panther gracefully moving and prowling through the night. I find this perfume to be very grounding. When I’m out with my girlfriends, people often approach me just to compliment me on how good I smell!” — Larry Stansbury, Part-Time Commerce Writer

“While I’ve been rocking the pink peppery notes of Glossier You for most of summer, my new favorite fall fragrance made itself known to my collection just in time for the upcoming season — though there was no way I was going to wait until late September to start wearing it. Sandalwood and cedarwood rendezvous in this perfume oil to create a romantic scent that’s clean, a little mysterious and, as friends have put it, ‘addictive.’ The perfect compliment.” — Suzy Forman, Junior Commerce Editor

“Also beloved Alix Earle, this is my comfort scent. The brand has several fragrances, but my favorite is the original Cheirosa ’62. It’s made with delicious gourmand notes like pistachio, almond and vanilla that are perfect for cozying up on the couch after a long day in the sun or for bringing a hint of summer into the winter.” — Olivia Hanson, Commerce Writer

“Other scents might come and go, but the Miss Dior Perfume is one I always go back to. It has classic floral, bergamot and rosewood facets that I can see being the backbone of my fragrance collection for the rest of my life. It makes me feel elevated — like a rich mom — and I use it for everything from girls’ brunches to first dates.” — Olivia Hanson, Commerce Writer

“I’ve been wearing this perfume for years and still get compliments on it! The bright floral scent offers a splash of citrus and always puts a smile on my face — pun intended.” — Lauren Anderson, Shopping Editor, Women’s World

“I love the Creed Aventus fragrance because it’s a classic scent that most men should have in their fragrance arsenal. It features notes of pineapple, jasmine, patchouli, birch, ambroxan, cedarwood, oakmoss and musk, which will melt into your natural skin scent and create a neutral, robust base for the scent to permeate from. Meanwhile, pink pepper, apple, bergamot, black currant add a bit of sweetness to help refine the smell. All in all, it’s one of my faves because of how it makes me feel strong and charming when I wear it — and I’m sure it’ll become a compliment magnet for you, too!” — Jacorey Moon, Weekend Commerce Writer

“This perfume is a new addition to my fragrance collection, but it’s easily become my favorite and most complimented perfume to date. Much like the OG Libre fragrance, Flowers & Flames is warm and fun, but there are subtle notes of vanilla. I’ve been wearing it for less than a month and I’ve gotten at least five compliments when wearing it in one day.” — Jasmine Washington, Commerce Writer

“The candied pear, vanilla cream and rock sugar notes of this perfume make me crave candy all day. Whenever I wear this scent to my HIIT class, people ask if they can work out next to me just to smell the vanilla candy for the entire class.” — Larry Stansbury, Part-Time Commerce Writer

“This has become my designated ‘out-to-dinner fragrance’ because of how sweet, dainty and luxe it smells. I’m pretty sure my boyfriend plans dinner dates just so that I’ll wear this scent!” — Savannah Born, Commerce Writer

“I’m a sucker for floral fragrances. This dark, floral scent is a mash-up of some of my favorite notes including, dark cherry and jasmine. Whenever I wear it I always anticipate people stopping me on the subway, and it happens like clockwork! At least two times a day, I can guarantee that someone will ask me what I’m wearing or tell me I smell really good.” — Jasmine Washington, Commerce Writer

“As a beauty writer, I get to test out so many different fragrances, but I actually purchased Kayali Lovefest Burning Cherry at my local Sephora with my own money. Not only is it warm and spicy, but it’s layerable. I love pairing the woody and earthy notes of palo santo and black cherry with fragrances like Juliette Has a Gun Juliette EDP for a customized scent that’s unique to me.” — Jasmine Washington, Commerce Writer