If you’re on PerfumeTok — the side of TikTok for the perfume-obsessed — you’ve probably heard of a little scent called Baccarat Rouge 540. Crafted by Maison Francis Kurkdjian, this fragrance has gone mega-viral for its unique composition of saffron, jasmine, cedarwood and ambergris that’s a total compliment magnet. This perfume is so famous that when someone who’s wearing it walks by, I can tell immediately. That said, with such prestige comes a high price tag. A 2.4 oz bottle will cost you over $300. Yikes!

While I’m a firm believer that investing in fragrance is 100% worth it, I understand that everyone can’t fork over hundreds of dollars for a luxury scent. With that in mind, I found a $52 alternative from Dime Beauty that smells pretty much identical to the designer scent.

Dans le Bois from Dime Beauty isn’t just a similar scent for BR540, everything about it — from the bottle to the juice inside — feels sophisticated. I’ve found it rare for inexpensive fragrances to have high-quality bottles, but this one is the exception. The angular vessel feels hefty in my hands and the frosted glass adds an elegance that clear glass doesn’t provide. The exterior is just the beginning, though.

One spritz of Dans le Bois will leave you lovestruck and transport you to an enchanted forest with its spiced woody and earthy aroma. The scent opens with a jolt of spicy saffron and fir balsam that invigorates the senses before mellowing out with sweet jasmine and warm amber. As the middle notes emerge, it kind of feels like the perfume is wrapping you in a comforting hug. Then, earthy base notes, including cedarwood and moss, ground the fragrance. Smelling this feels like a full experience, and it doesn’t hurt that it’s made from only natural, non-toxic ingredients.

One sniff and you’ll be making this your new signature. Don’t believe me? Ask one of the hundreds of Amazon shoppers who have quickly become obsessed with Dans le Bois. “I absolutely love this fragrance! I I’m very picky about fragrances and a friend of mine wears it all the time and I finally asked her what the name of this fragrance was,” one reviewer says. “It’s long-lasting and I get lots of compliments on it! I find it to be. the perfect fragrance for day or evening!”

Another shopper calls out the similarities between Dans le Bois and BR540: “Compared to a $400.00. BOTTLE of perfume. Baccarat Rouge!. Cannot tell the difference Love it!!”

I’d definitely consider this perfume to be the king of quiet luxury . . . and no one needs to know it’s under $100. Ready to smell rich? (I know you are!) Shop Dime Beauty Dans le Bois Eau de Toilette today.

