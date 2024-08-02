Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Ladies, I have found my signature scent, and it’s vanilla. I’m a vanilla fragrance connoisseur, and many brands in the market are trying to stay on trend by creating vanilla fragrances. I first discovered vanilla fragrances at an event earlier this year when I smelled one editor wearing one and became obsessed. Little did I expect, I started seeing vanilla fragrances at every event after that, so I made sure I stocked up, having found my new go-to. You can even mix the vanilla with other scents for a totally unique fragrance!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: I Tried the New Vaseline Collection Tyla Used for Her Grammys Look I’ve had Tyla on repeat since discovering she was the mastermind behind the number-one hit song, “Water.” Since she released her debut album, I’ve put a few of her songs on every one of my playlists. I was obsessed with her Grammys look too, which left her with a signature glow. Come to find out, […]

I’ve tested basically every vanilla fragrance out there, and I am sharing my favorites below. Shop picks for all budgets!