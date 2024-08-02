Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
Ladies, I have found my signature scent, and it’s vanilla. I’m a vanilla fragrance connoisseur, and many brands in the market are trying to stay on trend by creating vanilla fragrances. I first discovered vanilla fragrances at an event earlier this year when I smelled one editor wearing one and became obsessed. Little did I expect, I started seeing vanilla fragrances at every event after that, so I made sure I stocked up, having found my new go-to. You can even mix the vanilla with other scents for a totally unique fragrance!
I’ve tested basically every vanilla fragrance out there, and I am sharing my favorites below. Shop picks for all budgets!
- I love looking at Instagram to see what advertisements pop up in my feed. That’s how I found the Phlur Vanilla Skin Body Mist, which has been my sweet spot for layering all over my body after a nice shower.
- Whenever I have a busy day, I do not want to smell like the New York City streets. Before I go to any event, I pop the Fine’ry Body Mist Fragrance Spray into my bag so I can spray the sweet scent of vanilla as I walk into a room.
- Rather than the traditional vanilla scents, the Axe Black Vanilla Fine Fragrance Collection Body Spray has notes of sandalwood and orange that make me want to travel to France.
- For any special night occasion, I like to layer my vanilla fragrances. One that is “chef’s kiss” is the Tom Ford Tobacco Vanille Eau de Parfum, which has notes of tobacco leaf and ginger.
- I’d been looking for a vanilla bean fragrance, and I finally found the Bvlgari Allegra Magnifying Vanilla Essence Eau de Parfum. It really gives that vanilla energy.
- My friend gifted me the Byredo Night Veil Vanielle Antique Extrait de Parfum and it smells expensive every time I wear it to a formal dinner.
- When I attended a lunch to meet Bella Hadid, she shared that I smelled good, all thanks to Kayali Vanilla Candy Rock Sugar Eau de Parfum.
- During a girls’ night out, I sprayed on KILIAN Paris Love, Don’t Be Shy and had many men approach me to tell me I smelled good.
- When I surprised my family back home in Maryland, my mom couldn’t get enough of the Yves Saint Laurent Black Opium Eau de Parfum I brought with me. She even stole a bottle from my vanity in my bedroom.
- Leave it to my girl Ariana Grande to create the amazing Cloud Eau de Parfum Spray, which earns me a ton of compliments.
- I absolutely love spraying the Sol de Janeiro Cheirosa ’62 Hair & Body Fragrance Mist on my curly hair.