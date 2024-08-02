Your account
My Favorite Vanilla Fragrances That Make Me Smell Like Heaven

Woman spraying perfume on wrist
Ladies, I have found my signature scent, and it’s vanilla. I’m a vanilla fragrance connoisseur, and many brands in the market are trying to stay on trend by creating vanilla fragrances. I first discovered vanilla fragrances at an event earlier this year when I smelled one editor wearing one and became obsessed. Little did I expect, I started seeing vanilla fragrances at every event after that, so I made sure I stocked up, having found my new go-to. You can even mix the vanilla with other scents for a totally unique fragrance!

I’ve tested basically every vanilla fragrance out there, and I am sharing my favorites below. Shop picks for all budgets!

  1. I love looking at Instagram to see what advertisements pop up in my feed. That’s how I found the Phlur Vanilla Skin Body Mist, which has been my sweet spot for layering all over my body after a nice shower.
  2. Whenever I have a busy day, I do not want to smell like the New York City streets. Before I go to any event, I pop the Fine’ry Body Mist Fragrance Spray into my bag so I can spray the sweet scent of vanilla as I walk into a room.
  3. Rather than the traditional vanilla scents, the Axe Black Vanilla Fine Fragrance Collection Body Spray has notes of sandalwood and orange that make me want to travel to France.
  4. For any special night occasion, I like to layer my vanilla fragrances. One that is “chef’s kiss” is the Tom Ford Tobacco Vanille Eau de Parfum, which has notes of tobacco leaf and ginger.
  5. I’d been looking for a vanilla bean fragrance, and I finally found the Bvlgari Allegra Magnifying Vanilla Essence Eau de Parfum. It really gives that vanilla energy.
  6. My friend gifted me the Byredo Night Veil Vanielle Antique Extrait de Parfum and it smells expensive every time I wear it to a formal dinner.
  7. When I attended a lunch to meet Bella Hadid, she shared that I smelled good, all thanks to Kayali Vanilla Candy Rock Sugar Eau de Parfum.
  8. During a girls’ night out, I sprayed on KILIAN Paris Love, Don’t Be Shy and had many men approach me to tell me I smelled good.
  9. When I surprised my family back home in Maryland, my mom couldn’t get enough of the Yves Saint Laurent Black Opium Eau de Parfum I brought with me. She even stole a bottle from my vanity in my bedroom.
  10. Leave it to my girl Ariana Grande to create the amazing Cloud Eau de Parfum Spray, which earns me a ton of compliments.
  11. I absolutely love spraying the Sol de Janeiro Cheirosa ’62 Hair & Body Fragrance Mist on my curly hair.

