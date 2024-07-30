Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

As a beauty writer, I’ve spent plenty of time testing the best skincare, haircare and tools on the market. Even though trying something new is always exciting, I find that I’m a creature of habit. I’ve created a consistent skincare routine and repeatedly buy my favorite staple products at Amazon. Amazon’s beauty selection is the best when you don’t want to push through crowds at Sephora and Ulta to grab products you’re out of. Plus, most orders arrive the next day if you are a Prime member! Ahead, see five products I’m always stocking up on, starting at just $4.

La Roche-Posay Toleriane Double Repair Face Moisturizer SPF 30

I’ve been a beauty writer for over seven years, so I’m embarrassed to admit I just recently started applying SPF consistently. This moisturizer from La Roche Posay makes it easy to protect my skin when I wake up. After washing my face in the morning, I massage some of the product into my skin. I love that it doesn’t leave a greasy finish behind, making it a breeze to apply my makeup after.

Over 30,000 Amazon shoppers have purchased the moisturizer this month, and it’s racked up over 17,000 five-star ratings. “It is creamy, smooth, lightweight. It does not feel like an SPF product. It is so light and airy feeling,” one said. “My skin simply feels happily moisturized and at no point during day does it feel dry, nor does it feel greasy.”

Palmer’s Cocoa Butter Formula Moisturizing Swivel Stick

I stock up on Palmer’s Cocoa Butter Formula Moisturizing Swivel Sticks whenever I place an Amazon order. I’ve been using the lip balm for 10 years and keep one in my gym bag, everyday handbag and on my nightstand to ensure I never run out. I love how nourishing it is for my lips, especially in the summer when they get wind-burned and dry from too much sun. The coconut butter and vitamin E instantly soothe your pout and never leave your lips feeling sticky.

Revlon Ultra HD Matte Lipcolor

Revlon’s Ultra HD Matte Lipcolor perfectly combines the feel of lipstick and lip gloss. The formula is so comfortable to wear for those who don’t like the feeling of dry lips. It has the best color payoff and lasts through multiple cups of coffee — trust me!

Mighty Patch Hero Cosmetics Original Patch

If you get random, pesky breakouts like me, you’ll want to have these popular patches on hand. I put one on and sleep in it; my pimples are drastically reduced in the morning. Seeing how much gunk is on the patch when you take it off is also satisfying.

e.l.f. Skin Bronzing Drops

I gave the e.l.f. Skin Bronzing Drops a try when I ran out of another brand’s bronzing drops. To my surprise, these were even better than more expensive options on the market. The drops immediately blend in and give a light, dewy glow. They’re also buildable if you like a deeper tan.