You don’t need to be rich or famous to experience a Hollywood-level tan nowadays. In fact, you don’t even need to step foot into a spray tan salon to get a glow that rivals the stars. All you really need is an Amazon account and $20 to spare. And even though you’re probably daydreaming about lying out in the sun to get the perfect tan, take it from me (and Kelsea Ballerini): The Bondi Sands Gradual Tanning Lotion will give you the most realistic faux tan, maybe ever!

The singer relied on the affordable tanning lotion for her Met Gala debut, and I haven’t been able to stop thinking about how incredible she looked. Ballerini was a vision at the event next to beau Chase Stokes. When it came to executing her look, the first thing makeup artist Kelsey Deenihan Fisher did was give Ballerini a “fabulous, natural, tan glow.”

Get the Bondi Sands Gradual Tanning Lotion for $20 on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 31, 2024, but are subject to change.

“We applied the Bondi Sands Gradual Tanning Lotion to her entire body with the Bondi Sands Self Tan Application Mitt,” Fisher explained. “The formula dried completely within a few minutes, so no need to wash off!” The end result? A lit-from-within golden-hour radiance that turned heads the entire night.

With how good Ballerini looked at the event, it’s no wonder the tanning lotion sold out almost overnight. The good news? It’s finally back in stock to make all of your bronzed summertime dreams come true!

Compared to other self tanners on the market, this transforms the self-tan process from an annoying chore into an enjoyable luxury. You don’t have to plan your day around when you’re tanning either, because there’s no rinse off required! Once you smooth the lotion over your body and let it dry, you’re good to go. It gradually develops into a natural-looking glow within a few hours. If you want the results to be a bit darker, all you have to do is repeat the process daily until you achieve your desired results.

Another bonus? Beyond giving you a wash of color, the nourishing formula also works overtime to moisturize and hydrate your body to enhance your overall glow.

Along with Ballerini, Amazon shoppers can’t get enough of the tanning lotion. “This product is amazing! I can’t say enough positives things about this brand,” one happy customer writes. “I have used their self tanner before but I wanted something more for everyday use and easier to use. This product goes on like regular moisturizer and can be used daily. It is so natural looking and doesn’t have a smell.”

It’s probably only a matter of time before this tanning lotion sells out again, so take my advice and add to cart before it’s gone. The only thing you have to lose is the perfect tan!

