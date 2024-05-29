Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Summer is almost here, which means it’s time to up the ante with your sunscreen efforts. Whether you’re running errands, chilling around the house or hanging at the beach on vacation, having and using sunscreen is crucial to protect your skin. Jennifer Garner, known for starring in films like 13 Going on 30 and Yes Day, knows a thing or two about maintaining flawless skin. We found her favorite tinted sunscreen, and it’s only $15 at Amazon!

In an interview with Prevention, Garner said she loves this tinted sunscreen because of its duality. “It’s feeding skin while it’s protecting your skin,” Garner told the publication. “I love that it gently evens out your skin tone and that is just a bonus.”

This Neutrogena Purescreen+ Tinted Sunscreen will help you protect your skin no matter the season. It uses a blend of broad spectrum UVA/UVB SPF 30 — to protect skin against sun-induced signs of aging, including wrinkles, dark spots, fine lines and discoloration, and antioxidant vitamin E — to condition and nourish skin. Further, it’s oxybenzone-free, fragrance-free and paraben-free for a healthy option.

Get the Neutrogena Purescreen+ Tinted Sunscreen for Face with SPF 30 for $15 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate as of May 29, 2024, but may be subject to change.

To use this sunscreen, you would cleanse your face as you normally would. Then, apply a light moisturizer. Follow that up with this tinted sunscreen. Remember, a little goes a long way! You can wear it under your makeup for maximum sun protection.

In regards to this sunscreen, a happy Amazon reviewer gushed, “I really like this product. I feel it is a good value. I like the finish. It is somewhat of a matte finish, and the color looks quite natural. I actually find I am wearing this every day. It actually looks better than most of my foundations!” Another reviewer added, “This product is everything! I have been looking, for several months, for a tinted face cream with sunscreen that is lightweight, and this has not disappointed me. It blends perfectly with my skin complexion & even hides minor skin imperfections. I love it so much!”

Additionally, if you’re looking for a summer-friendly sunscreen that will help you protect your skin and balance out your skin tone, this Jennifer Garner-approved option could do the trick!

