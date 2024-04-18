Finally, a Sunscreen That Goes on Clear and Works Like a Serum

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Sunscreen is super important, which you probably already knew. You should be putting it on every day, especially your face, if you want the most effective protection against aging and other damage from the sun. But so many sunscreens can feel thick, gloopy, and leave a white cast on your skin. They’re oily, uncomfortable, and don’t work well under makeup. That’s why we’re so excited about this one.

The CabanaClear Water Gel Serum is just $25 and it may be one of the most weightless, anti-sunscreen serums you’ll ever feel on your skin. It’s the ultimate lightweight, clear, invisible SPF that you’ll want to drop your old sunscreen for immediately. Out of most of the other sunscreens on the market, this one gets the closest to being completely undetectable.

Get the CabanaClear Water Gel Serum for just $25 at Naked Sundays!

This SPF50 sunscreen goes on completely clear while also hydrating your skin, all without relying on silicone to smooth things out. All you get is a smooth application with plenty of antioxidants and other great ingredients like hyaluronic acid, kakadu plum, Vitamin E, and Vitamin C that make you feel lke you’re wearing nothing at all.

If you’re ready to ditch the sunscreen that makes you look like a ghost and feel like you’re cooking in a bunch of oil, head over to Naked Sundays to try out this new release. It just might change the way you feel about this must-have going-out staple. And if you’re doing your skincare like you should, you should be using sunscreen – again – every single day.

