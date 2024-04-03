Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Sunscreen is a necessity, so it’s odd (and a little frustrating) that so many aren’t all that great. They leave a white cast, they break you out, and they can make your makeup look absolutely horrendous. But you don’t have to worry about anymore. Not if you buy this specific sunscreen that not only Kyle Richards approves, but buyers completely forget they’re wearing.

Of course, we’re talking about the EltaMD UV Clear Tinted Face Sunscreen, which you may have already been using. It’s that iconic. But wait – this isn’t the clear sunscreen that just goes on and leaves no white cast. This is a completely different tinted version, which goes for $43, and adds color as it dries, so makeup can go on even more smoothly on top of it if you so choose.

Get the EltaMD UV Clear Tinted Face Sunscreen for just $43 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 2, 2024, but are subject to change.

First things first: this is an excellent sunscreen, most importantly. This broad spectrum SPF 46 protection helps to calm your skin and keep it from getting irritated, while delivering hyaluronic acid to plump skin up. It also helps to lessen irritation from acne and rosacea while lessening dark spots. It’s oil-free, fragrance-free, and noncomedogenic so it won’t clog your pores, either.

Buyers have noted that it goes on smoothly and does not irritate their skin, and Richards herself has noted how nourishing and comfortable it feels, as even she has chosen to keep a bottle on hand to make sure she doesn’t run out. It’s so light and refreshing (which is much different from so many other sunscreens), it’s true: you really can forget you’re wearing it.

The weather is warmer and the sun is going to be out more. Make sure you’re protected with an SPF that still looks good under your makeup.

