Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Whether you like to use it or not, everyone needs to use sunscreen. But gone are the days where all you need to use are those chalky, strong-smelling pastes that never seem to soak into your skin. You can make applying sunscreen a lot more fun and exciting by using some that gives you a fun, sun-kissed glow and sparkle before you ever hit the water. That makes the entire trip to the beach or a jaunt outside a lot more fun, because you’ll already be glittering in the sun.

Related: Shop This Celeb-Approved Face Sunscreen Which Won't Make You Break Out Summer may be coming to an end, but sunscreen is here to stay! Fact: Just because temperatures will be dropping doesn’t mean you don’t need to SPF anymore. If you want to protect your skin from harsh UV rays (and reduce wrinkles in the process!), then you should be applying a daily face sunscreen. Even […]

We’ve scoured our favorite skincare brands for some of the best sunscreens that can help you achieve just that without adding too much glitter, or not doing what was advertised on the label. We came up with this three must-have sparkling sunscreens that you’ll want to apply every time you might even tangentially head out into the sun. It’s like your skin, but better!

3 Best Sunscreens for a Summery, Sunkissed Glow

1. Glitter Gel: This rose gold Kopari sunscreen gel deposits a gorgeous amount of rose gold glitter as well as SPF 45 broad spectrum UVA/UVB protection and it can be used across your entire body. — just $42!

2. Base of Operations: This Kosas sunscreen is not only excellent for protecting your skin from the sun’s rays, but it applies as the perfect base for makeup that adds some gorgeous glow to your face that comes through your foundation — just $40!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

3. Natural Glow: This SPF 30 sunscreen from RMS Beauty is just the thing if you’re looking for a more understated glow that you can build up to a level that you like, and it’ll keep your skin protected, too! — just $48!