Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Shop With Us

The 3 Best Sparkling Sunscreens To Give You a Shimmery, Sunkissed Glow

By
The Best Sparkling Sunscreens for a Sunkissed Glow
Getty Images

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Whether you like to use it or not, everyone needs to use sunscreen. But gone are the days where all you need to use are those chalky, strong-smelling pastes that never seem to soak into your skin. You can make applying sunscreen a lot more fun and exciting by using some that gives you a fun, sun-kissed glow and sparkle before you ever hit the water. That makes the entire trip to the beach or a jaunt outside a lot more fun, because you’ll already be glittering in the sun.

Related: Shop This Celeb-Approved Face Sunscreen Which Won't Make You Break Out

We’ve scoured our favorite skincare brands for some of the best sunscreens that can help you achieve just that without adding too much glitter, or not doing what was advertised on the label. We came up with this three must-have sparkling sunscreens that you’ll want to apply every time you might even tangentially head out into the sun. It’s like your skin, but better!

3 Best Sunscreens for a Summery, Sunkissed Glow

1. Glitter Gel: This rose gold Kopari sunscreen gel deposits a gorgeous amount of rose gold glitter as well as SPF 45 broad spectrum UVA/UVB protection and it can be used across your entire body.  — just $42!

Kopari Rose Gold Sun Shield Body Glow Sunscreen
Kopari

2. Base of Operations: This Kosas sunscreen is not only excellent for protecting your skin from the sun’s rays, but it applies as the perfect base for makeup that adds some gorgeous glow to your face that comes through your foundation — just $40!

Kosas DreamBeam SPF 40 PA++++
Kosas

3. Natural Glow: This SPF 30 sunscreen from RMS Beauty is just the thing if you’re looking for a more understated glow that you can build up to a level that you like, and it’ll keep your skin protected, too!  — just $48!

RMS Beauty Super Natural Radiance Serum Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Sunscreen
Violet Grey

Related: This Ayo Edebiri-Approved Lightweight Mineral Sunscreen Is Only $37 at Amazon

loreal-facial-tanning-drops

Deal of the Day

Keep on Glowing With These Self-Tanning Facial Drops — Now 28% Off View Deal

See more Us Weekly Shopping

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!