I Tried the New Vaseline Collection Tyla Used for Her Grammys Look — It Hydrated My Skin So Well

By
Tyla at the Grammy Awards on February 4, 2024.
Tyla at the Grammy Awards on February 4, 2024.Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

I’ve had Tyla on repeat since discovering she was the mastermind behind the number-one hit song, “Water.” Since she released her debut album, I’ve put a few of her songs on every one of my playlists. I was obsessed with her Grammys look too, which left her with a signature glow. Come to find out, celebrity makeup artist Matthew Fishman used the newest Vaseline Radiant X Collection to give her skin the glow.

To create the memorable look, Fishman used the Vaseline Radiant X Deep Nourishment Body Cream and Vaseline Radiant X Replenishing Body Oil together for a radiant finish. This blend leaves a luminescent shimmer that lasts all night without feeling greasy or sticky. I remember attending a press trip and noticed an editor with a significant glow like the Grammy-winning singer; she shared that she used the collection, too.

I tested this collection and noticed an instant glow on my skin after just one application. Each product in the collection has a rich, buttery formula that gives you a radiant finish. The collection includes a hand cream, body cream, body oil and hand butter.

Check out the collection below and consider adding one product (or all) to your shopping cart!

Vaseline Radiant X Deep Nourishment Body Cream

A vaseline body butter
Amazon

This body cream provides intense moisture for your skin. After a nice steamy shower, I like to immediately apply this product. I love how the formula contains 100% pure shea butter.

See it!

Vaseline Radiant X Replenishing Body Oil

A vaseline radiant body oil
Amazon

This body oil gives my skin that extra layer of moisture after applying the body butter. It has vitamin E, jojoba and coconut oil to give you a hint of tropical island vibes.

See it!

Vaseline Radiant X Even Tone Nourishing Body Lotion

vaseline radiant body lotion
Amazon

This body lotion has niacinamide and peptides to help reduce dark spots and even out your skin tone. I had a few dark spots on my skin, so I used this product (along with the rest of the collection) and sunscreen to fade them.

See it!

Vaseline Radiant x Deep Nourishment Hand Butter

Vaseline hand lotion
Target

You can never forget to put lotion on your hands. The summer heat can leave them dry and irritated. This hand lotion has a thick and creamy formula that’s perfect for applying after washing your hands. No one wants dry hands when they head out for the day.

See it!

