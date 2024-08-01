Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
I’ve had Tyla on repeat since discovering she was the mastermind behind the number-one hit song, “Water.” Since she released her debut album, I’ve put a few of her songs on every one of my playlists. I was obsessed with her Grammys look too, which left her with a signature glow. Come to find out, celebrity makeup artist Matthew Fishman used the newest Vaseline Radiant X Collection to give her skin the glow.
To create the memorable look, Fishman used the Vaseline Radiant X Deep Nourishment Body Cream and Vaseline Radiant X Replenishing Body Oil together for a radiant finish. This blend leaves a luminescent shimmer that lasts all night without feeling greasy or sticky. I remember attending a press trip and noticed an editor with a significant glow like the Grammy-winning singer; she shared that she used the collection, too.
I tested this collection and noticed an instant glow on my skin after just one application. Each product in the collection has a rich, buttery formula that gives you a radiant finish. The collection includes a hand cream, body cream, body oil and hand butter.
Check out the collection below and consider adding one product (or all) to your shopping cart!
Vaseline Radiant X Deep Nourishment Body Cream
This body cream provides intense moisture for your skin. After a nice steamy shower, I like to immediately apply this product. I love how the formula contains 100% pure shea butter.
Vaseline Radiant X Replenishing Body Oil
This body oil gives my skin that extra layer of moisture after applying the body butter. It has vitamin E, jojoba and coconut oil to give you a hint of tropical island vibes.
Vaseline Radiant X Even Tone Nourishing Body Lotion
This body lotion has niacinamide and peptides to help reduce dark spots and even out your skin tone. I had a few dark spots on my skin, so I used this product (along with the rest of the collection) and sunscreen to fade them.
Vaseline Radiant x Deep Nourishment Hand Butter
You can never forget to put lotion on your hands. The summer heat can leave them dry and irritated. This hand lotion has a thick and creamy formula that’s perfect for applying after washing your hands. No one wants dry hands when they head out for the day.