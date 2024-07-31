Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Shop With Us

These Are the 14 Amazon Beauty Products I’ve Added to My Summer Routine

By
amazon-summer-beauty-favorites
Amazon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

I love shopping for my favorite beauty products on Amazon. I can always depend on the retailer to help me score big deals on skincare, body washes and makeup! While I love a little luxury skincare, there’s nothing like having products that are under $25 that help elevate my beauty routine (and take care of my oily and sensitive skin). While it may seem like a burden that there are so many beauty brands in the market, we’re here to help break down the best products for you. Here are my favorites below:

  1. I love a good moisturizer that keeps my skin hydrated all day, especially in the scorching heat. The Pond’s Watermelon Extract & Antioxidants Gel Face Moisturizer gives me luminous and toned skin.
  2. The Dove Men+Care Eucalyptus + Cedar Oil Body Wash keeps my skin feeling fresh and clean.
  3. The Vaseline Radiant x Nourish & Even Tone Niacinamide Body Lotion leaves a radiant finish on my brown skin.
  4. The Dove Beauty Density Boost Clarifying Shampoo keeps my hair looking luxurious after a hot, steamy shower.
  5. My curly hair can get frizzy in the humid summer heat. The Tresemme Keratin Smooth Weightless Hair Treatment Leave-In Lotion fights off frizz and leaves my curls with full volume.
  6. After shampooing, I like to use the Nexxus Amino Bond Repair Conditioner to keep my hair strong.
  7. I always end my haircare routine using the SheaMoisture Bond Repair Hair Oil. I even gave this hair oil to my mom so she could repair her thinning hair.
  8. If I ever go through a breakout, the Noxzema Triple Clean Anti-Blemish Pads help exfoliate and unclog my pores.
  9. The TIGI Bed Head Hair Wax Stick keeps my hair slicked back if I want to pull off a sleek look.
  10. The St. Ives Blackhead Clearing Face Scrub removes blackheads as well as dead skin cells.
  11. The Degree Men Antiperspirant Deodorant Dry Spray keeps me smelling fresh for a good 72 hours. I went to a workout class and was blown away that I didn’t have an odor.
  12. I want to make sure I smell good when I go to bed. The Axe Black Vanilla Fine Fragrance Collection Body Spray helps me smell expensive.
  13. I may be old school for saying this, but the Caress Beauty Bar Soap always keeps my skin extra soft after I use a body wash.
  14. Lastly, I like to make sure to clean my ears with Q-tips Cotton Swabs.
Bella Hadid leggings

Deal of the Day

We Found an $8 Lookalike for the Capri Leggings Bella Hadid Just Wore! View Deal

See more Us Weekly Shopping

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!