Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
I love shopping for my favorite beauty products on Amazon. I can always depend on the retailer to help me score big deals on skincare, body washes and makeup! While I love a little luxury skincare, there’s nothing like having products that are under $25 that help elevate my beauty routine (and take care of my oily and sensitive skin). While it may seem like a burden that there are so many beauty brands in the market, we’re here to help break down the best products for you. Here are my favorites below:
- I love a good moisturizer that keeps my skin hydrated all day, especially in the scorching heat. The Pond’s Watermelon Extract & Antioxidants Gel Face Moisturizer gives me luminous and toned skin.
- The Dove Men+Care Eucalyptus + Cedar Oil Body Wash keeps my skin feeling fresh and clean.
- The Vaseline Radiant x Nourish & Even Tone Niacinamide Body Lotion leaves a radiant finish on my brown skin.
- The Dove Beauty Density Boost Clarifying Shampoo keeps my hair looking luxurious after a hot, steamy shower.
- My curly hair can get frizzy in the humid summer heat. The Tresemme Keratin Smooth Weightless Hair Treatment Leave-In Lotion fights off frizz and leaves my curls with full volume.
- After shampooing, I like to use the Nexxus Amino Bond Repair Conditioner to keep my hair strong.
- I always end my haircare routine using the SheaMoisture Bond Repair Hair Oil. I even gave this hair oil to my mom so she could repair her thinning hair.
- If I ever go through a breakout, the Noxzema Triple Clean Anti-Blemish Pads help exfoliate and unclog my pores.
- The TIGI Bed Head Hair Wax Stick keeps my hair slicked back if I want to pull off a sleek look.
- The St. Ives Blackhead Clearing Face Scrub removes blackheads as well as dead skin cells.
- The Degree Men Antiperspirant Deodorant Dry Spray keeps me smelling fresh for a good 72 hours. I went to a workout class and was blown away that I didn’t have an odor.
- I want to make sure I smell good when I go to bed. The Axe Black Vanilla Fine Fragrance Collection Body Spray helps me smell expensive.
- I may be old school for saying this, but the Caress Beauty Bar Soap always keeps my skin extra soft after I use a body wash.
- Lastly, I like to make sure to clean my ears with Q-tips Cotton Swabs.