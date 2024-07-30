Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

I’ll admit, I never knew your hair could start thinning as you age. A little while ago, I was having a casual phone conversation with my mom, and she shared that she was experiencing thinning herself. After the phone call, I made it my mission to find a hair treatment set to make her short curls thick again. Nexxus was the one brand that came to mind, as it had always been one of my mom’s favorites.

I decided to check on Amazon, one of my favorite retailers, to see what Nexxus had to offer. I ended up grabbing the Nexxus Keraphix Hair Repair Treatment System for my mom. After a month of using it, her hair was thick and strong. To this day, it’s one of her favorite hair treatments, and she relies on it to make sure her hair meets her standards.

The Nexxus Keraphix Hair Repair Treatment System

The Nexxus Keraphix Hair Repair Treatment System includes a shampoo, conditioner and three hair masks. This treatment helps replenish, repair and revitalize damaged hair, all thanks to its powerful ingredients: keratin protein and black rice. Within a month of using the hair treatment, people would approach my mom while she was out running errands to ask what beauty products she was using for her hair. When she told them about this hair treatment, they would instantly stop and add it to their shopping carts. Even my mom’s hairstylist approves of this hair treatment system, saying, “It works like magic for her curls.”

Bring the salon to your home with this hair treatment set.

