Save Your Hair From Heat Damage With This Bestselling Curling Set

It’s no secret that using hot tools can cause some major damage to your hair. Unless you have seriously strong strands, whenever you use something like a curling iron and expose your hair to heat, you’re making it more prone to breakage. Even if you use a heat protectant, it’s still as much of a possibility!

Thankfully, there are tons of heatless curlers which can provide you with bouncy and beautiful follicles, like this set from Kitsch which has become a viral sensation! It’s incredibly easy to use, and you can save your hair from heat exposure when you avoid using hot tools. It’s a win!

Get the Kitsch Satin Heatless Hair Curler Set for just $13 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 17, 2023, but are subject to change.

Unless you’re going for a specific curly style, using a curling set like this one is easily the way to go. All you have to do is part your hair in half along your standard part line, twist it around each roller and then use the two scrunchies which come with the kit to tie off your ends. You can use it on dry locks, but we suggest having your hair freshly washed and still a bit damp to help the curls to last longer.

But of course, the level of wetness throughout your hair depends on what type of standard drying time you regularly deal with. If your hair takes longer to dry, putting it up in this roller while it’s particularly damp may not give you the best results. You can experiment with this set until you square away the right routine for what your hair personally needs. But once you have the process locked in, we’re confident you’ll be reaching for your curling iron far less often. Anything that can help our hair be healthier is a product that deserves top billing in our beauty rotation, and that’s precisely why this set has quickly catapulted to must-have status!

