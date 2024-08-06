Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Olympic athletes amaze me for so many reasons — especially the gymnasts. First off, their skill and precision in every trick is mind-blowing, and I can’t even fathom how many hours of practice went in to perfect each move. As a beauty writer, I’m even more astonished by how their makeup looks flawless through these intense routines. If it were me, my face would be melting! What setting spray can ensure that the gymnasts’ makeup remains immaculate? Well, for Suni Lee, it’s a new drugstore formula from L’Oréal.

The 21-year-old gold medalist gave fans an inside look at her makeup routine on TikTok, which included the L’Oréal Paris Infallible 3-Second Setting Spray. “We’re out there competing for hours, so [this setting spray is] super important because I’m sweating!” Lee says. “[With it], my makeup never comes off.”

How does this handy spray cement makeup to the gymnast’s face (and in three seconds to boot!)? Well, it’s thanks to high-performance polymers that act like a protective veil to lock makeup in for hours. This, paired with the micro-fine mist application ensures that makeup isn’t compromised during application. Imagine those superfine misters you used to walk through at amusement parks — spraying this feels just like that for your face. Plus, it offers a seamless and even application so you don’t miss any spots. You’re not left with a damp feeling, either, because this dries on contact for extra longevity.

Along with Lee, celebrity makeup artists have been known to use this as the finishing touch before sending stars down on the red carpet. What I find the most impressive, though, is the amount of everyday people who also rely on this for their daily makeup looks.

Over 200 Amazon shoppers have sung the praises of this setting spray since it launched earlier this year, with many of them saying that it does what stronghold hairspray does, but for their faces. “This held my makeup on with no transfer after scrubbing into the operating room and wearing a mask, after being in the pool and going underwater without waterproof mascara even and has held up on hot sweaty summer days,” one reviewer explains. “I also have extremely fair sensitive skin and it didn’t irritate me.”

If you’ve been looking for a setting spray to get you through the hottest days of summer and beyond, this one surely deserves Olympic gold. Just ask Suni Lee! Add the L’Oréal Paris Infallible 3-Second Setting Spray to your cart today.

Get the L’Oréal Paris Infallible 3-Second Setting Spray for $11 (originally $14) on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 6, 2024, but are subject to change.

