Our skin needs a little extra TLC every now and then, especially during the summer. Muggy humidity can lead to dryness for some of Us. For others, sweltering temps result in clogged pores, breakouts and inflammation. Along with your go-to cleansing and hydrating routine, you can’t go wrong with an overnight face mask when your skin needs a boost.

You’ll feel like you’ve been transported to a luxurious spa with one use of Sungboon Editor’s Deep Collagen Overnight Face Mask. The soothing mask has nourishing centella asiatic leaf water that soothes skin on a deep level. It’s also enriched with calming and tightening cica. Not only does it nourish and soothe irritated skin, but it delivers collagen to help reduce the appearance of wrinkles.

Get the Sungboon Editor Deep Collagen Cica Teatree Overnight Mask for just $19 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 6, 2024, but are subject to change.

We love the ease of the application. The firming and lifting mask goes on white and gradually transforms into a clear, translucent shade as the collagen face mask absorbs into the skin. It’s easy to incorporate into your nightly skincare routine. Apply to freshly cleansed and toned skin. For best results, leave the mask on for a minimum of 3-4 hours. Follow up in the morning with moisturizer and sunscreen. It’s just that simple!

Amazon shoppers are so impressed with this overnight mask they’ve raved about how well it works. One five-star reviewer said their skin was as soft as a baby’s bottom and raved that it’s a “game-changer” in their routine. “As someone who values both efficiency and effectiveness in skincare products, this mask has exceeded my expectations,” the reviewer began. “Whether you’re looking to combat dryness, improve skin elasticity, or simply indulge in a pampering treatment, I highly recommend giving this mask a try for its impressive performance and luxurious feel.”

Another customer urged shoppers to believe the hype. “I got influenced by TikTok and I’m pleased to say the hype is legit,” they added. “[The mask is] wonderfully moisturizing and leaves my skin so bouncy and soft. Once it does fully absorb I can sleep with my head on a pillow and it doesn’t budge.”

Are you ready to unlock baby-soft skin? This overnight face mask is a great place to start.

