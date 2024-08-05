Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

There’s one skincare step that links beauty buffs with skincare minimalists and it’s washing our faces. Whether you double or triple cleanse or keep things short and sweet with one tried-and-true product, there’s a facial cleanser that we all know and love. Olay released a brand-new facial cleanser, packed with skin-loving ingredients and a cool activation process. Olay’s facial Cleansing Melts are a unique take on traditional soaps, and we’ve got to talk about it.

The 64-pack set features tiny, square-shaped water-activated pads that dissolve into a microbubble lather. The pads are tiny, but pack a powerful punch. They’re enriched with eight ingredients, including skin-loving retinol. Best of all? The pads cleanse, tone and refresh skin without leaving it feeling stripped or dry. They’re even easy to use. Gently add water to the pads and let it dissolve. Once it begins to foam up, massage the lather on your face and rinse. That’s literally it!

Get the Olay Cleansing Melts with Retinol for just $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 5, 2024, but are subject to change.

The newly launched product is such a hit with shoppers that it was purchased over 3,000 times in the past month. Best of all? The pads earned the Amazon Choice badge and a sustainability feature. Customers are so impressed with these cleansing melts that they left rave reviews.

“Please never stop making this,” one five-star shopper beamed. “It is the best face wash I’ve ever tried! Also, [it] takes off my mascara really well! I truly hope they will be around forever.” Another reviewer called the melts a “traveler’s or a gym rat’s dream come true. ” The customer, who gave the product five stars, raved that they’re “portable and light” and advised other shoppers to “throw them in a zip lock bag and you’re good for a month or more.”

Add a unique touch to your skincare routine with these new, shopper-approved cleansing melts!

