In case you missed it: The women’s USA gymnastics team dominated the 2024 Summer Olympics. Recently, Jordan Chiles brought home the gold for the women’s team and just won bronze on the floor. Not only does Chiles make earning Olympic medals a breeze, but her competition beauty routine slays the mat, too. In a recent video with Vogue, Chiles broke down the beauty routine she relies on to get ready to compete. In the video, the Olympian mentions an affordable set of eye masks — just $24 on Amazon! “I love to put eye patches on,” Chiles says as she applies the foil eye masks. “I always buy them.”

The Bliss Holographic Foil Eye Masks help to de-stress, reduce puffiness and diminish dark under-eye circles. The secret is in the patch’s potent serum that’s infused with a vegetable-derived serum that includes peptides sodium hyaluronate and xylitol, which hydrates and smooths. The combination of ingredients also reduces the appearance of lines around the eyes. It also leaves the skin under the eyes radiant.

Get the Bliss Holographic Foil Eye Masks for $24 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 5, 2024, but are subject to change.

The patches are easy to apply: Place the foil masks onto the under-eye area after you cleanse and dry. Leave them on for 15 to 20 minutes, then remove. After that, massage any leftover serum into the skin. The best part is you don’t have to constantly adjust the patches since they hug the contours of your eyes and stay put!

Like Olympians, shoppers rave about the foil eye masks.

“Not only are these under eye masks adorable, but they’re effective too!” a five-star Amazon reviewer said. “I use them in the morning on the weekends when I can take my time and enjoy a cup of coffee at home. They really do brighten the skin under the eye and take out some inflammation that naturally occurs when we sleep at night with our face smushed against a pillow. All the Bliss products I’ve tried have been a knockout, and this is no different!”

Another said: “These are truly the best eye patches I’ve tried to date! So moisturizing and they get rid of any dark circles and plump your fine lines!!”

“I love these eye masks!” a final five-star reviewer wrote. “I first bought them at Target and now got them on Amazon. I don’t like gel eye masks and foil ones seem a lot better. These ones will get rid of puffiness and firm up your eyes as if you got 12 hours of sleep.”

Now that the secret is out, head to Amazon before the must-have eye patches sell out!

