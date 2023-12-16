Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Shop With Us

Erin Andrews Swears These Eye Masks ‘Make You Look Like You Actually Slept’

By
Knesko Eye Mask Nanogold Repair
Neiman Marcus

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Your skin always reveals when you haven’t gotten enough sleep. As much as you can try to cover it up with makeup, sometimes you need a different type of fix. If you can’t get more shut-eye and go the prevention route, you can try to get rid of eye bags and dark circles with the right type of skincare. One great option to do this with is a reliable eye mask, and there’s one that a certain beloved Fox Sports host absolutely loves.

Speaking to New York Magazine, Erin Andrews shared one of her favorite solutions for sleepy, worn-out eyes. “These eye masks are my favorite,” Andrews gushed. “I find them to be so hydrating. I just throw them into the mini-bar when I’m at the hotel or into my fridge when I’m at home.” Her eye mask of choice? Knesko Skin Eye Mask Nanogold Repair.

“I’ll put them on about an hour before I have to go out on the football field and see you guys on-camera or before I meet my husband out for dinner,” the sports reporter explained. “They just help make you look like you actually slept.”

Each set of 6 eye masks is just $65 at Nordstrom. All you need to do to steal Erin’s tired eye routine is cleanse your skin, then apply each gel mask under your eyes. Leave them on for 15-30 minutes, and remove after enough time has elapsed. Remove them and gently massage the leftover anti-aging serum left behind into your eye area. The masks depuff, firm and lift your skin, hydrate, and repair damage. It’s all thanks to the hyaluronic acid, elastin, and vitamin E stuffed into each mask.

Look like you got tons of sleep even if you didn’t get a bit with the Knesko Skin Eye Mask Nanogold Repair!

See It!

See it! Get the Knesko Skin Eye Mask at Nanogold Repair at Neiman Marcus! 

These gold eye masks are not only fun to put on your face and soak up the benefits from, but they’re affordable enough that you can use them instead of making appointments at the aesthetician. If you divide the numbers, you’re paying a little over $10 per treatment, which you can use at your own leisure.

See It!

See it! Get the Knesko Skin Eye Mask at Nanogold Repair at Neiman Marcus! 

Erin always looks like she looks like she’s gotten plenty of sleep, so you can tell these eye masks are doing her plenty of good.

See it! Get the Knesko Skin Eye Mask at Nanogold Repair at Neiman Marcus! 

Not what you’re looking for? Shop more from Knesko here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Shop With Us tip: Find the best gifts on Amazon personalized to your shopping history here!

Not done shopping quite yet? See more of our favorite products below:

Related: Revive Your Under-Eyes With These Gold Masks That Reduce Dark Circles, Puffiness and Wrinkles

Related: The Gold Standard! Snag These Celeb-Approved Gold Eye Masks on Sale at Amazon

Related: Banish Puffy Eyes With the Best Eye Masks

Serious Skincare Age Disrupter

Deal of the Day

Shop Serious Skincare's Powerhouse Age Disruptor Serum on Sale Today View Deal

See more Us Weekly Shopping

In this article

Celebrities React to Dancing With the Stars Move to Disney

Erin Andrews

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!