Erin Andrews Swears These Eye Masks ‘Make You Look Like You Actually Slept’

Your skin always reveals when you haven’t gotten enough sleep. As much as you can try to cover it up with makeup, sometimes you need a different type of fix. If you can’t get more shut-eye and go the prevention route, you can try to get rid of eye bags and dark circles with the right type of skincare. One great option to do this with is a reliable eye mask, and there’s one that a certain beloved Fox Sports host absolutely loves.

Speaking to New York Magazine, Erin Andrews shared one of her favorite solutions for sleepy, worn-out eyes. “These eye masks are my favorite,” Andrews gushed. “I find them to be so hydrating. I just throw them into the mini-bar when I’m at the hotel or into my fridge when I’m at home.” Her eye mask of choice? Knesko Skin Eye Mask Nanogold Repair.

“I’ll put them on about an hour before I have to go out on the football field and see you guys on-camera or before I meet my husband out for dinner,” the sports reporter explained. “They just help make you look like you actually slept.”

Each set of 6 eye masks is just $65 at Nordstrom. All you need to do to steal Erin’s tired eye routine is cleanse your skin, then apply each gel mask under your eyes. Leave them on for 15-30 minutes, and remove after enough time has elapsed. Remove them and gently massage the leftover anti-aging serum left behind into your eye area. The masks depuff, firm and lift your skin, hydrate, and repair damage. It’s all thanks to the hyaluronic acid, elastin, and vitamin E stuffed into each mask.

Look like you got tons of sleep even if you didn’t get a bit with the Knesko Skin Eye Mask Nanogold Repair!

These gold eye masks are not only fun to put on your face and soak up the benefits from, but they’re affordable enough that you can use them instead of making appointments at the aesthetician. If you divide the numbers, you’re paying a little over $10 per treatment, which you can use at your own leisure.

Erin always looks like she looks like she’s gotten plenty of sleep, so you can tell these eye masks are doing her plenty of good.

Ever notice how a restless night can accentuate your dark circles and make your eyes look puffy? Younger people easily endure sleepless nights without worrying about the effects on their appearance, but as you age, the signs of aging start to show. The symptoms become more noticeable if you neglect your skincare routine and preventive measures. The thin and delicate skin under your eyes is prone to damage, whether you have allergies, insomnia, dehydration, or even poor genetics. It is one of the first areas to display signs of aging, so it is vital to take extra care of it to prevent any aging-related issues. Eye masks can be a quick fix if you don't already have a sophisticated under-eye care regimen, especially after a seasonal allergy attack or a restless night. After sorting through several intriguing products, we have created a list of the top eye masks for 2023.</div><div class="buying-guide-list"><div class="bg-widget-list-wrap"><div class="toc-title">Reviewing the Top Eye Masks for 2023</div><ul class="bg-widget-list"><li><a href="https://mfgfeed.com/feed/review#grace_&_stella_under_eye_mask">Grace & Stella Under Eye Mask</a></li><li><a href="https://mfgfeed.com/feed/review#dermora_eye_mask">DERMORA Eye Mask</a></li><li><a href="https://mfgfeed.com/feed/review#fivewan_eye_mask">Fivewan Eye Mask</a></li><li><a href="https://mfgfeed.com/feed/review#c%C3%89lor_eye_mask">CÉLOR Eye Mask</a></li><li><a href="https://mfgfeed.com/feed/review#fengoo_eye_mask">FENGOO Eye Mask</a></li></ul></div></div> <h2>Reviewing the Top Eye Masks for 2023</h2> <div> <h3><a rel="nofollow" href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01DZ7C502/?tag=advon-usw-20">Grace & Stella Under Eye Mask</a> - Best Overall</h3> <figure><a rel="nofollow" href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01DZ7C502/?tag=advon-usw-20"><img src="http://mfgfeed.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/Grace-Stella-us-weekly.jpg%22" alt="eye mask reviews"></a></figure> <div>Due to their powerful formulation, these Grace & Stella Under Eye Masks are a fantastic option for all concerns, whether you want to reduce wrinkles, under-eye bags, dark circles, or puffy eyes. The pack includes 24 pairs of pink eye masks that conveniently fit the under-eye contour and are reasonably priced. Each pair is packaged separately to extend shelf life, facilitate handling, and make the eye masks portable. It is a high-quality product suitable for sensitive skin because it contains pure, vegan, paraben- and sulfate-free ingredients. It can instantly rejuvenate the skin thanks to ingredients like Chondrus Crispus powder, hyaluronic acid, and horse chestnut. Due to its exceptional quality, effective formulation, and safe, practical, and simple usage characteristics, it stands out as the top choice on this list.</div> <div class="align-wrap"><div class="pros"><div class="title">Pros</div><div class="subtitle"><ul> <li>Safe and non-toxic natural ingredients</li> <li>Vegan and cruelty-free</li> <li>Quick, easy to use, and effective</li> <li>Excellent quality at an economical price</li> </ul> </div></div><div class="cons"><div class="title">Cons</div><div class="subtitle"><ul> <li>Handling of slippery mask is difficult</li> </ul> </div></div></div> </div> <div> <h3><a rel="nofollow" href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07N93XF4Z/?tag=advon-usw-20">DERMORA Eye Mask</a> - Travel Friendly</h3> <figure><a rel="nofollow" href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07N93XF4Z/?tag=advon-usw-20"><img src="http://mfgfeed.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/DERMORA-us-weekly.jpg%22" alt="eye mask reviews"></a></figure> <div>When you're having a great time on vacation, there isn't much time for sleep or skincare, and you frequently return with puffy eyes and dark circles, but not anymore. Due to its convenient and travel-friendly packaging, the DERMORA Eye Mask can be easily tucked away in your bag. Its rejuvenating effects are both immediate and long-term. Castor oil, tea tree extract, glycerin, collagen, 24 karat gold, and hyaluronic acid are among the high-end ingredients that produce healthy, hydrated skin with anti-aging benefits. It is also a great way to save time because you don't need to set aside specific time for using it, and you can do so while watching TV, reading a book, or even running errands. This highly regarded and endorsed product even provides a money-back guarantee if the desired results are not attained.</div> <div class="align-wrap"><div class="pros"><div class="title">Pros</div><div class="subtitle"><ul> <li>Portable, lightweight, and convenient to use</li> <li>Fast onset of under-eye correction</li> <li>Long-term and short-term rejuvenation</li> <li>Perfect for all skin types</li> </ul> </div></div><div class="cons"><div class="title">Cons</div><div class="subtitle"><ul> <li>The masks are too thick</li> </ul> </div></div></div> </div> <div> <h3><a rel="nofollow" href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09V4G9L3S/?tag=advon-usw-20">Fivewan Eye Mask</a> - Fastest Acting</h3> <figure><a rel="nofollow" href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09V4G9L3S/?tag=advon-usw-20"><img src="http://mfgfeed.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/Fivewan-us-weekly.jpg%22" alt="eye mask reviews"></a></figure> <div>Do you want to instantly revitalize the area under your eyes that is sunken, dehydrated, or puffy? These Fivewan Eye Mask is a fantastic option because of its easy use, quick results, and instant rejuvenating potential. Your predominant under-eye skin issues are resolved in under 20 minutes, and you will look brighter, refreshed, and glowing. The ingredients are safe and effective for men and women of all ages. Hyaluronic acid and glycerin in the formula hydrate the skin, collage restores elasticity for anti-aging effects, glycyrrhiza uralensis fixes fine lines, feverfew extract rejuvenates, and 24k gold extract has a variety of skin-brightening products.</div> <div class="align-wrap"><div class="pros"><div class="title">Pros</div><div class="subtitle"><ul> <li>Smoothes, lightens, and brightens under eye area</li> <li>Refreshing and cooling effects on the skin</li> <li>Works well on mature and aged skin</li> <li>Convenient box packaging</li> </ul> </div></div><div class="cons"><div class="title">Cons</div><div class="subtitle"><ul> <li>Slick texture slides down the face</li> </ul> </div></div></div> </div> <div> <h3><a rel="nofollow" href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08DG3C22G/?tag=advon-usw-20">CÉLOR Eye Mask</a> - Best Value</h3> <figure><a rel="nofollow" href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08DG3C22G/?tag=advon-usw-20"><img src="http://mfgfeed.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/CELOR-us-weekly.jpg%22" alt="eye mask reviews"></a></figure> <div>Looking attractive and youthful is a desire shared by people of all ages and genders. Given that they have been dermatologically tested, CÉLOR Eye Masks are a fantastic option for under-eye rejuvenation for people of all ages and genders. To combat skin issues like dark circles, fine lines, wrinkles, and eye bags and to give you a bright-eyed appearance both literally and metaphorically, these gold-infused eye masks are the ideal option. The potent mixture of 24 karat gold, collagen, and Centella Asiatica increases cell activity, blood circulation, and skin cell renewal. This eye mask is secure and comfortable since the skin around the eyes is very delicate. It is the ideal choice for all skin types, and the portable packaging makes using it easy.</div> <div class="align-wrap"><div class="pros"><div class="title">Pros</div><div class="subtitle"><ul> <li>Premium product at an affordable rate</li> <li>Easy to use and immediate effects</li> <li>Compatible with all skin types</li> <li>Consistently monitored and controlled quality</li> </ul> </div></div><div class="cons"><div class="title">Cons</div><div class="subtitle"><ul> <li>Only exert short-term effects</li> </ul> </div></div></div> </div> <div> <h3><a rel="nofollow" href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0B3HXJ77F/?tag=advon-usw-20">FENGOO Eye Mask</a> - Best for Dry Skin</h3> <figure><a rel="nofollow" href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0B3HXJ77F/?tag=advon-usw-20"><img src="http://mfgfeed.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/FENGOO-us-weekly.jpg%22" alt="eye mask reviews"></a></figure> <div>Dry skin types have more obvious under-eye issues, so this type needs a little extra attention, especially for such concerns. The FENGOO Eye Masks are ideal for dry skin because they hydrate, smooth, brighten, and relieve under-eye problems for all skin types, including dehydrated skin. From the very first use, the benefits are apparent. It contains natural extracts and ingredients that penetrate deeply into the skin to have rejuvenating effects, such as 24K gold, hyaluronic acid, collagen, lecithin, feverfew extract, and Scutellaria barbata extract. The large quantity gives you enough pieces to last a while, and the practical box packaging makes storage simple. The included spoon makes it simple to hold the patches and prevents the transmission of germs.</div> <div class="align-wrap"><div class="pros"><div class="title">Pros</div><div class="subtitle"><ul> <li>Excellent quantity and quality of product</li> <li>Anti-aging, smoothening, hydrating, and brightening effects</li> <li>Easy to use and instant results</li> <li>Zero side effects</li> </ul> </div></div><div class="cons"><div class="title">Cons</div><div class="subtitle"><ul> <li>Patches are slippery against the skin</li> </ul> </div></div></div> </div> <div> <h3>Buying Guide: Eye Masks</h3> <div>Eye masks are a quick fix for under-eye problems, but just as it is simple to use them and see results, it is challenging to purchase eye masks. Being picky about the products you put on your face makes it incredibly complicated. The decision becomes even more challenging with millions of promising developments on the market. We have put together a thorough guide with all the information you need to choose an under-eye mask efficiently. <h3>Are Eye Masks Worth It?</h3> Eye masks are ergonomically-shaped patches filled with viscous and potent gel or serum to hydrate, smooth, brighten, and combat aging in the delicate under-eye area. Here are some of the many factors that make eye masks a worthwhile investment. <ul> <li>Concerns like swollen and tired eyes will have an effective and immediate resolution.</li> <li>The application is simple, hassle-free, and involves no messy handling.</li> <li>Masks are ready for use, and all you need to do to get them to work is place them under your eyes.</li> <li>They offer anti-aging benefits by containing components like collagen, retinol, and 24K gold.</li> <li>Antioxidants like vitamin C, tea tree extract, and others are included to combat free radical damage.</li> <li>They have a cooling and illuminating effect on the skin around the eyes.</li> </ul> <h3>How To Choose an Eye Mask</h3> Choosing the most suitable eye masks is not a matter of probability and guesswork, but does require thoroughly considering many factors. <h4>Skin type</h4> Most eye masks are made for all skin types, but a few others are tailored to particular skin types. If you have sensitive, dry, or acne-prone skin, it is always a good idea to invest in an eye mask that complements your skin type for better outcomes. People with normal skin can profit significantly from generic under-eye patches compatible with all skin types. <h4>Concern</h4> While generic eye masks are great because they provide comprehensive benefits, choosing a product that specifically addresses your skin issues would be ideal. Although everyone's under-eye concerns are different, they typically include <a href="https://www.medicalnewstoday.com/articles/under-eye-wrinkles" target="_blank" rel="noopener">wrinkles</a>, fine lines, <a href="https://www.mayoclinic.org/symptoms/dark-circles-under-eyes/basics/causes/sym-20050624" target="_blank" rel="noopener">dark circles</a>, puffiness, and others. Choose eye masks with collagen, retinol, and 24 karat gold extract for fine lines and wrinkles around the eyes. Use under-eye patches with brightening components like niacinamide, glycolic acid, vitamin C, and other antioxidants for under-eye circles and pigmentation. Invest in under-eye masks with hyaluronic acid, peptides, and aloe vera extract to hydrate the parched under-eye area. <h4>Active ingredients</h4> After selecting the active ingredient for your skin concern, assessing the formulation's potency is crucial. Although it might initially appear complicated, it's quite simple. All you have to do is count the active ingredients on the list of ingredients listed on the package. <h4>Hypoallergenic</h4> Hypoallergenic eye masks are the perfect option for people with sensitive or allergy-prone skin. Still, they are also a safe choice in other situations as they prevent unanticipated skin-related incidents. Pick eye masks that are vegan, sulfate, phthalate, and paraben-free and that have no artificial colors or aromas. <h4>Cruelty-free</h4> In the modern era, activism and awareness have forced businesses to abandon the torturous practice of animal testing, but some companies still do so, despite public pressure. All animal testing companies should be avoided. <h4>Packaging</h4> There are two distinct packaging types for eye patches. Either they arrive in jars full of eye patches or individually packaged bulk packs. Even though the packaging in jars initially seems convenient, there is a high risk of cross-contamination over time because, despite your best efforts, your fingers will inevitably come into contact with the jar's contents. Additionally, there is a chance that the eye patches will dry out. The individual packaging guarantees that safety is maintained and there is no chance of contamination and drying out. <h4>Budget</h4> The budget is highly variable regarding eye masks, because there are both drugstore and high-end options. It should be noted that price does not always equate to quality and that your budget shouldn't be your primary determining factor when selecting a product. <h3>How To Use Under Eye Patches</h3> One of the main factors contributing to the under-eye patch's popularity is the ease and simplicity of use. Here are some tips on how to apply the mask to get the most benefits: <ul> <li>It is crucial to read the set of instructions listed on the packaging for the eye mask, so that you know how that specific eye mask works.</li> <li>You should wash your hands and face before putting on the eye mask.</li> <li>Before applying the mask, make sure the undereye area is clean, dry, and free of all traces of dirt and makeup.</li> <li>Before utilizing the eye patch, make sure the area is clear and free of serums, creams, or lotions, to ensure that the absorption of the eye mask's potent ingredients is not hampered.</li> <li>Use the eye mask only for the period of time specified on the pack; using it longer than that can be counterproductive.</li> <li>Using a jade stone roller in conjunction with under-eye patches can help to increase their efficacy by increasing the absorption of serum.</li> <li>Prior to use, putting the eye patches in the refrigerator for 10 minutes can help to improve their effectiveness if you're using them to reduce puffiness.</li> <li>To increase the effect, add a brightening <a href="https://www.usmagazine.com/reviews/news/the-best-under-eye-concealers-to-look-fresh-and-awake/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">under-eye concealer</a> after using your eye mask.</li> </ul></div> </div> <div class="buying-guide-faq"> <h2>People Also Asked</h2> <div class="bg-content-item"> <div class="faq-question"> <div class="title"><h3><strong>Q: </strong>Are eye masks more effective than creams?</h3></div> <i class="dg-icon-arro"></i> </div> <div class="faq-answer"> <p><strong>A: </strong>Eye masks are more efficient than creams, because they deliver a distinctive and potent formulation with better absorption, the mask holds it in place for deeper penetration, and it is also more convenient because you need to use it less frequently.</p> </div> </div> <div class="bg-content-item"> <div class="faq-question"> <div class="title"><h3><strong>Q: </strong>Can I wear an eye mask daily?</h3></div> <i class="dg-icon-arro"></i> </div> <div class="faq-answer"> <p><strong>A: </strong></p><p>While most eye masks are safe to use daily, using them one to three times per week is advised. People who spend a lot of time looking at screens and are prone to insomnia can benefit from using under-eye masks daily.</p> </div> </div> <div class="bg-content-item"> <div class="faq-question"> <div class="title"><h3><strong>Q: </strong>Can using eye patches regularly help with my dark circles?</h3></div> <i class="dg-icon-arro"></i> </div> <div class="faq-answer"> <p><strong>A: </strong>Under eye patches used regularly over weeks can aid in minimizing the appearance of dark circles, but only when combined with a healthy diet and enough sleep. It should be noted that eye patches do not reduce the appearance of genetic dark circles.</p> </div> </div> <div class="bg-content-item"> <div class="faq-question"> <div class="title"><h3><strong>Q: </strong>Should I wash my face after using an eye mask?</h3></div> <i class="dg-icon-arro"></i> </div> <div class="faq-answer"> <p><strong>A: </strong>No, you shouldn't wash your face after applying an eye mask. Instead, use fingers to blend any remaining serum into the under-eye area.</p> </div> </div> </div>