It’s hard to believe, but Cyber Monday is winding down! But don’t sweat it — there’s still plenty of time to shop. In fact, there are hundreds of deals happening on Amazon right now — especially in the fashion department. Your tech and homewear needs are likely covered at this point, so it may be time to treat yourself (and your closet) to an upgrade.
We’ve lined up all of the best deals on our favorite categories below — we’re talking denim, dresses, loungewear and more! These prices start as low as $11, so you don’t want to miss this opportunity to freshen up your ‘fits. There’s not much time left, so start shopping before the clock strikes midnight!
Our Favorite Jeans, Joggers & Leggings Deals
- The seriously popular Core 10 Women’s (XS-3X) ‘Build Your Own’ Onstride Run Full-Length Leggings are now up to 39% off!
- Get your chill on in these BALEAF Women’s Cotton Sweatpants Cozy Joggers — starting at just $25!
- These Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Women’s Totally Shaping Skinny Jeans will flatter you to perfection — up to 20% off!
- Channel your inner glam gal with the American Apparel Women’s Metallic Leggings — up to 47% off!
- Basics are essential, and we love the HUE Women’s Essential Denim Leggings — starting at just $25!
- You can’t go wrong with Levi’s Women’s 724 High Rise Straight Crop Jeans — up to 59% off!
Our Favorite Accessories Deals
- Gift idea! Check out the Amazon Essentials Women’s Pom Knit Hat and Scarf Set — starting at just $13!
- The S-ZONE Women Genuine Leather Handbag is such a steal — up to 30% off!
- Stay safe in style with the Doerix Neck Gaiter Face Mask — starting at just $9!
- The FashionPuzzle Envelope Wristlet Clutch is adorable — starting at just $12!
- The COASION Blue Light Blocking Glasses are so practical — starting at just $12!
- Check out the SG SUGU Hobo Shoulder Bags for Women for major savings — up to 38% off!
- How stylish! The American Apparel Women’s Metallic Halter Sunsuit is up to 50% off!
- Joycuff Inspirational Bracelets for Women make a wonderful stocking stuffer — up to 15% off!
Our Favorite PJs, Robes & Loungewear Deals
- Shoppers love the Mae Women’s Lace Padded Bralette — starting at just $11!
- Have sweet, stylish dreams in this Ekouaer Pajama Long Sleeve Sleepwear Set — starting at just $30!
- For the homebody: Hotouch Women’s Kimono Robes — starting at just $23!
- Ekouaer Sleepwear Womens Sexy Lingerie Satin Pajamas are a dream for date night — starting at just $21!
- These Gold Toe Women’s Classic Turn Cuff Socks (6 Pairs) are a perfectly practical purchase — up to 50% off!
Our Favorite Tops & Sweaters Deals
- Knit goals! The Imily Bela Womens Fuzzy Knitted Sweater — starting at just $22!
- Calling all the fashionistas! The iGENJUN Women’s Long Sleeve Scoop Neck Sweater Tunic Dress now starts at just $20!
- We’re digging cardigans lately, especially the GRECERELLE Women’s Loose Open Front Cardigan — up to 39% off!
- Take a look at the TEMOFON Women’s Shirts Cold Shoulder Top — starting at just $19!
- There’s nothing more reliable than an American Apparel Women’s Cropped Fisherman Long Sleeve Pullover — up to 35% off!
- The QIXING Women’s Casual Open Front Knit Cardigan will quickly become a closet staple — starting at just $31!
- Sporty spice! Rock the Reebok Women’s Classic Vector Crewneck Sweatshirt — up to 57% off!
Our Favorite Outerwear Deals
- Hello, designer! This Calvin Klein Women’s Wool Jacket Black Chianti Shirt is up to 32% off!
- Ski trip on the horizon? Introducing the Wantdo Women’s 3 in 1 Ski Jacket — starting at just $50!
- For those freezing days, we bring you the Wantdo Women’s Winter Thicken Jacket — starting at just $49!
Our Favorite Dress Deals
- The Daily Ritual Women’s Jersey Long-Sleeve V-Neck Dress is an essential — starting at just $14!
- Timeless! Get into the BELONGSCI Women’s Dress Sweet & Cute V-Neck Bell Sleeve Shift Dress — up to 39% off!
- This OUGES Women’s V-Neck Button Down Skater Dress even has pockets — up to 28% off!
