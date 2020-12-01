Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, deals and details accurate at the time of publication but are subject to change.

It’s hard to believe, but Cyber Monday is winding down! But don’t sweat it — there’s still plenty of time to shop. In fact, there are hundreds of deals happening on Amazon right now — especially in the fashion department. Your tech and homewear needs are likely covered at this point, so it may be time to treat yourself (and your closet) to an upgrade.

We’ve lined up all of the best deals on our favorite categories below — we’re talking denim, dresses, loungewear and more! These prices start as low as $11, so you don’t want to miss this opportunity to freshen up your ‘fits. There’s not much time left, so start shopping before the clock strikes midnight!

Our Favorite Jeans, Joggers & Leggings Deals

Our Favorite Accessories Deals

Our Favorite PJs, Robes & Loungewear Deals

Our Favorite Tops & Sweaters Deals

Our Favorite Outerwear Deals

Our Favorite Dress Deals

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!