This year, Amazon is making Cyber Monday seriously exciting by offering up tons of flash sales throughout the afternoon! These deals are only available for a limited time — or until stock is fully sold out.

Right now, it’s all about these genuine 14k gold rings from NOKMIT. They’re simple and adorably dainty — but here’s the catch: This sale is only live for a few more hours. If you’re obsessed with jewelry, we suggest adding them to your cart immediately!

Get the NOKMIT 1mm 14K Gold Filled Stackable Rings for Women for prices starting at just $8, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 30, 2020, but are subject to change.



Need some more convincing? You can score one of these rings for as little as $8, which is an unbelievable deal for a piece containing authentic gold. They can be purchased in sets of one, two or three. The more you buy, the more you can save: A three-pack is currently on sale for $15, which brings the price of each ring down to just $5!

These sleek rings are ideal for everyday wear. They will team well with any gold or silver jewelry you’re already rocking. If you love mixing metals on your fingers, these rings will fit in flawlessly! You can wear one of these on each finger, or create a trendy stack. Layering rings is all the rage on Instagram at the moment, so be prepared for compliments galore!

It’s hard to believe that rings like these can be found on Amazon! We see similar styles all the time — but they’re usually for much higher price tags at popular retailers. These rings are the real deal, and they’re certainly one of our favorite Cyber Monday finds. Get ’em while they’re hot!

