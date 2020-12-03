Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, deals and details accurate at the time of publication but are subject to change.

Happy Cyber Week, fellow shoppers! Even though we just scored big on Black Friday, the start of this week has brought a slew of new deals that we can’t wait to take home as soon as possible.

If you’re looking to stock up on affordable leggings, Amazon always delivers the best of the bunch. While their leggings are already relatively budget-friendly, there are plenty of pairs up for grabs at even more affordable prices right now! If you can’t wait to get your shopping started, we’ve rounded up a few of our must-have athleisure picks below — but keep reading for our absolute favorite!

Our Absolute Favorite High-Waisted Leggings Pick — Up to 49% Off!

Get the IUGA High Waist Yoga Pants with Pockets on sale up to 49% off, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 30, 2020, but are subject to change.

Other Quick Picks:

These leggings are a serious favorite for so many Amazon shoppers — in fact, they’re an official number one bestseller! With nearly 32,000 glowing reviews at the time of this article’s publication, it’s clear that they’re a top-of-the-line find. They have a wide, high-waisted compression waistband that can secure and smooth your tummy area — and they have pockets on the sides for added convenience!

When we’re not working out in these leggings, you can catch Us lounging in them. Whether we’re on the couch watching The Undoing, cooking in the kitchen or running a quick errand, these tummy control leggings are a staple. Plus, there are tons of colors and length options for you to choose from, and with this sale price, you could buy a different pair to wear every day of the week!

