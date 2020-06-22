Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, prices and availability are valid at time of publication June 22, 2020, but are subject to change.
Do you miss Amazon Prime Day? Who wouldn’t? It’s only Amazon’s biggest shopping event of the year. Or is it? We’d like to introduce to you the Amazon Big Style Sale! It’s officially live, and the deals you’ll see on top brands in Amazon Fashion are truly amazing. Amazon is a growing leader in the fashion world, and you could seriously build an entire new chic wardrobe for yourself with this sale alone!
What is the Amazon Big Style Sale event?
Amazon’s Big Style Sale is new for 2020, which means every time you save on a purchase, you’ll be making history. You’ll see savings worthy of Prime Day, specifically for fashion items!
When does it start?
This sale begins June 22, 2020. It doesn’t have a set end date yet, but it could last only a few days — so there is no time to waste!
What can I expect?
Savings of 40% or more on popular brands and Amazon private label fashion brands for a limited time!
What brands are on sale?
Get ready for deals from brands including Levi’s, Calvin Klein, Paige, Lucky, American Apparel, Ramy Brooke, J.Crew, True Religion, Tahari, Faithfull, Carhartt, Rebecca Minkoff, Theory and so many more!
What about shipping?
Amazon Prime members can enjoy free shipping!
What is the best way to shop and get the best savings?
Your favorite items are going to sell out fast, so be sure to add any must-haves to your cart as soon as possible. Remember, however, that items in your cart will not necessarily be reserved, so it’s best to check out the moment you’re ready. There will also be flash sale deals that will last for a very limited time, so even after your first order is placed, it’s best to check back every day. As always, you can filter your results on Amazon by category, price and other factors to quickly find the items you want!
The Best Amazon Big Style Sale Fashion Deals
Our Absolute Favorite Fashion Deal:
- Endless Rose Women’s Puff Dress was $90, now $68 —You Save 25%!
The white cotton Endless Rose Women’s Puff Dress is an absolute summer essential with its embroidered flowers, puff sleeves and lightweight feel!
Other Fastest-Selling Fashion Deals:
- Free People Women’s Verona Dress was $231, now $96 — You Save 25%!
- Sundress Women’s Lucie Dress was $169, now $115 — You Save 32%!
- American Apparel Women’s Gabardine Tennis Skirt was $48, now $36 — You Save 25%!
- Rhode Women’s Gina Dress was $525, now $394 — You Save 25%!
- Tahari ASL Women’s Sleeveless Ruffle Blouse was $59, now $35– You Save 41%!
See all Deals here and all Clothing Deals in the Amazon Big Style Sale.
1. Best Amazon Big Style Sale Leggings Deals
Our Absolute Favorite:
- American Apparel High-Waist Leggings were $28, now $24 — You Save 14%!
We can’t help but obsess over these 14%-off American Apparel High-Waist Leggings. They’re Amazon bestsellers, and shoppers love everything from their sleek look to their four-way stretch fabric!
Other Fastest-Selling Leggings Deals:
- Aurique Women’s Seamless Colour Block Sports Legging was $24, now $15 — You Save 38%!
- Meraki Women’s Crop Yoga Legging was $10, now $8 — You Save 20%!
- Aurique Women’s Printed Side Panel Sports Legging was $18, now $16 — You Save 11%!
- American Apparel Women’s The Disco Pant was $68, now $41 — You Save 40%!
See all Leggings Deals in the Amazon Big Style Sale here!
2. Best Amazon Big Style Sale Swimwear Deals
Our Absolute Favorite:
- Beach Riot Women’s Mia One Piece was $138, now $104 — You Save 25%!
Looking for a flattering swimsuit that’s all kinds of cute? You need to grab this cutout Beach Riot Women’s Mia One Piece!
Other Fastest-Selling Swimwear Deals:
- PilyQ RED Coral Ruffle Bralette Top was $76, now $55 — You Save 28%!
- L*Space Women’s Nicolette One Piece was $187, now 140 — You Save 25%!
- Eberjey Women’s Ibiza Swimsuit was $197, now $103 — You Save 48%!
- Mikoh Women’s Mala One Piece was $228, now $171 — You Save 25%!
- Amazon Essentials Women’s Classic Bikini Swimsuit Bottom was $14, now $11 — You Save 21%!
See all Swimwear Deals in the Amazon Big Style Sale here!
3. Best Amazon Big Style Sale Dress Deals
Our Absolute Favorite:
- Daily Ritual Women’s Jersey Sleeveless Racerback Swing Dress was $20, now $15 — You Save 25%!
The Daily Ritual Women’s Jersey Sleeveless Racerback Swing Dress takes simplicity to sensational new heights. Pair it with anything and everything!
Other Fastest-Selling Dress Deals:
- Never Fully Dressed Women’s Lucia Dress was $124, now $93 — You Save 25%!
- Free People Women’s Bo Dress $173, now $67 — You Save 61%!
- ASTR the label Women’s Sleeveless Lace Fit & Flare Midi Dress was $79, now $60 — You Save 24%!
- Saloni Women’s Tilly Shirtdress was $395, now $296 — You Save 25%!
- 28 Palms Women’s 100% Linen Hawaiian Print Sleeveless Shift Dress was $51, now $35 — You Save 31%!
See all Dress Deals in the Amazon Big Style Sale here!
4. Best Amazon Big Style Sale Shorts Deals
- Lucky Brand Women’s Mid Rise Relaxed Short was $60, now $27 — You Save 55%!
The Lucky Brand Women’s Mid Rise Relaxed Short is denim done right. The frayed and faded details are perfect, and the comfy fit is all we’ve ever wanted!
Other Fastest-Selling Shorts Deals:
- J.Crew Mercantile Women’s Pull-On Tassel Tie Short was $25, now $21 — You Save 16%!
- American Apparel Women’s Denim High-Waist Cuff Short was $58, now $46 — You Save 21%!
- Jag Jeans Women’s Petite Ainsley Pull On Twill Bermuda Short was $59, now $40 — You Save 32%!
- Meraki Women’s Jersey Cycling Short was $10, now $6 — You Save 40%!
See all Short Deals in the Amazon Big Style Sale here!
5. Best Amazon Big Style Sale Sleepwear
Our Absolute Favorite:
- Karen Neuburger Women’s 3/4 Sleeve Nightshirt was $31, now $25 — You Save 19%!
You need more than just a comfy mattress and pillow for a good night’s sleep. You need the Karen Neuburger Women’s 3/4 Sleeve Nightshirt!
Other Fastest-Selling Sleepwear Deals:
- Karen Neuburger Women’s Long Sleeve Minky Fleece Pajama Set was $44, now $41 — You Save 7%!
- Plush Women’s Floral Kimono was $132, now $73 — You Save 45%!
- Karen Neuburger Women’s Short-Sleeve Pajama Set was $41, now $31 — You Save 24%!
See all Sleepwear Deals in the Amazon Big Style Sale here!
6. Best Amazon Big Style Sale Jean Deals
Our Absolute Favorite:
- Paige Women’s Verdugo Ankle Jeans were $209, now $140 — You Save 33%!
These Paige Women’s Verdugo Ankle Jeans might be the softest jeans on the planet, and they’re flattering to boot!
Other Fastest-Selling Jean Deals:
- True Religion Women’s Billie Mid Rise Straight Leg Rinse Jean was $99, now $50 — You Save 49%!
- American Apparel Women’s The Easy Jean was $78, now $47 — You Save 40%!
- Lucky Brand Women’s Mid Rise Ava Crop Mini Bootcut Jean was $90, now $40 — You Save 56%!
- DL1961 Women’s Florence Instasculpt Skinny Jean was $191, now $120 — You Save 37%!
- Levi’s Women’s Curvy Straight Jean was $26, now $23 — You Save 12%!
See all Jean Deals in the Amazon Big Style Sale here!
7. Best Amazon Big Style Sale Top Deals
Our Absolute Favorite:
- Goodthreads Women’s Lightweight Poplin Short-Sleeve Button-Front Shirt was $30, now $20 — You Save 33%!
The quintessential short-sleeve button-up, this Goodthreads Poplin top will elevate any outfit, but it’s no less comfortable than your favorite T-shirt!
Other Fastest-Selling Top Deals:
- Core 10 Women’s Soft Pima Cotton Yoga T-Shirt was $19, now $12 —You Save 37%!
- Daily Ritual Women’s Slouchy Pullover Top was $26, now $16 — You Save 38%!
- Lucky Brand Women’s Persian Carpet Tee was $40, now $25 — You Save 38%!
- American Apparel Cotton Spandex Jersey Short Sleeve Crop T-Shirt was $20, now $16 — You Save 20%!
- find. Women’s Spaghetti Summer Top was $27, now $17 — You Save 37%!
See all Top Deals in the Amazon Big Style Sale here!
8. Best Amazon Big Style Sale Loungewear Deals
Our Absolute Favorite:
- Karen Neuburger Women’s Bermuda Pant was $29, now $23 — You Save 21%!
Caution: Once you try on these Karen Neuburger Women’s Bermuda Pants, you are never going to want to take them off again!
Other Fastest-Selling Loungewear Deals:
- American Apparel Women’s Cotton 2×2 Sofia Bralette was $22, now $19 — You Save 13%!
- American Apparel Women’s Cotton Spandex Short Sleeve Bodysuit was $28, now $22 — You Save 21%!
- The Great. Women’s The Western Robe Dress was $144, now $108 — You Save 25%!
See all Loungewear Deals in the Amazon Big Style Sale here!
9. Best Amazon Big Style Sale Bra Deals
Our Absolute Favorite:
- Calvin Klein Women’s Low Impact Sports Bra was $60, now $40 — You Save 33%!
When it comes to bras, you can’t go wrong with CK. This Calvin Klein Women’s Low Impact Sports Bra is one of the best out there!
Other Fastest-Selling Bra Deals:
- American Apparel Women’s Cotton Spandex Jersey Crossback Bra was $14 now $11 — You Save 21%!
- American Apparel Women’s Stretch Mesh Bralette was $22, now $18 — You Save 18%!
- MINKPINK Women’s Tropicana Bralette was $69, now $52 — You Save 25%!
- American Apparel Women’s Shadow Stripe Sleeveless Crossfront Bralette was $18, now $14 — You Save 22%!
- Calvin Klein Women’s Medium Impact Reversible Sports Bra was $34, now $19 — You Save 44%!
See all Bra Deals in the Amazon Big Style Sale here!
10. Best Amazon Big Style Sale Activewear Deals
Our Absolute Favorite:
- CARE OF by PUMA Women’s Cycling Short was $18, now $16 — You Save 11%!
Cycling shorts aren’t only great for your workout, but for your everyday athleisure looks too. These CARE OF by PUMA Women’s Cycling Shorts are incredibly versatile!
Other Fastest-Selling Activewear Deals:
- Core 10 Women’s Yoga Fitted Racerback Tank was $25, now $16 — You Save 36%!
- Daily Ritual Women’s Sandwashed Modal Blend Jogger Pant was $30, now $24 — You Save 20%!
- Starter Women’s 25″ Seamless Light-Compression Cropped Workout Legging was $23, now $16 — You Save 30%!
- Aurique Women’s Animal Embossed Sports Legging was $26, now $16 — You Save 38%!
- Calvin Klein Women’s Vintage Logo Tape Rib Cuff Jogger Pant was $60, now $43 — You Save 28%!
See all Activewear Deals in the Amazon Big Style Sale here!
11. Best Amazon Big Style Sale Shoe and Sandal Deals
Our Absolute Favorite:
- Superga Women’s 2790 Acotw Platform Sneaker was $79, now $37 — You Save 53%!
Superga is everywhere lately — even Duchess Kate loves the brand’s sneakers. The Women’s 2790 Acotw Platform Sneaker definitely gives Us heart eyes with its platform sole!
Other Fastest-Selling Shoe and Sandal Deals
- Skechers Women’s Desert Kiss Sandal was $50, now $20 — You Save 60%!
- Lucky Brand Women’s Frijana Slide Sandal was $77, now $62 — You Save 19%!
- Kenneth Cole New York Women’s Kam Fashion Sneaker was $120, now $86 — You Save 28%!
- Sam Edelman Women’s Audrea Slide Sandal was $66, now $50 — You Save 24%!
- Crocs Women’s Crocband Flip Flop was $25, now $20 — You Save 20%!
See all Shoe and Sandal Deals in the Amazon Big Style Sale here!
12. Best Amazon Big Style Sale Sunglasses Deals
Our Absolute Favorite:
- Ray-Ban RB2140 Original Wayfarer Sunglasses were $154, now $123 — You Save 20%!
The Ray-Ban RB2140 Original Wayfarer Sunglasses are iconic for a reason. They will never go out of style!
Other Fastest-Selling Sunglasses Deals:
- Ray-Ban RB4171 Erika Round Sunglasses were $132, now $106 — You Save 20%!
- Oakley Oo9301 were $176, now $141 — You Save 20%!
- Ray-Ban RB3509 Aviator Sunglasses were $200, now $140 — You Save 30%!
- Oakley Oo4079 Feedback Aviator Sunglasses were $216, now $173 — You Save 20%!
- Ray-Ban RB3548n Hexagonal Flat Lens Sunglasses were $154, now $123 — You Save 20%!
See all Sunglasses Deals in the Amazon Big Style Sale here!
13. Best Amazon Big Style Sale Bag and Purse Deals
Our Absolute Favorite:
- Frye Reed Shoulder Tote was $378, now $238 — You Save 37%!
This Frye Reed Shoulder Tote is simply a stunning leather bag you will bring seriously everywhere!
Other Fastest-Selling Bag and Purse Deals:
- Vera Bradley Women’s Signature Cotton All in One Crossbody Purse was $65, now $49 — You Save 25%!
- Lucky Brand Lina Woven Tote was $91, now $50 — You Save 45%!
- Frye Ella Phone Crossbody Bag was $248, now $140 — You Save 44%!
- ALDO Imnaha Evening Bag was $45, now $41 — You Save 9%!
See all Bag and Purse Deals in the Amazon Big Style Sale here!
Check out more of our picks and deals here!
