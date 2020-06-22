Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, prices and availability are valid at time of publication June 22, 2020, but are subject to change.

Do you miss Amazon Prime Day? Who wouldn’t? It’s only Amazon’s biggest shopping event of the year. Or is it? We’d like to introduce to you the Amazon Big Style Sale! It’s officially live, and the deals you’ll see on top brands in Amazon Fashion are truly amazing. Amazon is a growing leader in the fashion world, and you could seriously build an entire new chic wardrobe for yourself with this sale alone!

What is the Amazon Big Style Sale event?

Amazon’s Big Style Sale is new for 2020, which means every time you save on a purchase, you’ll be making history. You’ll see savings worthy of Prime Day, specifically for fashion items!

When does it start?

This sale begins June 22, 2020. It doesn’t have a set end date yet, but it could last only a few days — so there is no time to waste!

What can I expect?

Savings of 40% or more on popular brands and Amazon private label fashion brands for a limited time!

What brands are on sale?

Get ready for deals from brands including Levi’s, Calvin Klein, Paige, Lucky, American Apparel, Ramy Brooke, J.Crew, True Religion, Tahari, Faithfull, Carhartt, Rebecca Minkoff, Theory and so many more!

What about shipping?

Amazon Prime members can enjoy free shipping!

What is the best way to shop and get the best savings?

Your favorite items are going to sell out fast, so be sure to add any must-haves to your cart as soon as possible. Remember, however, that items in your cart will not necessarily be reserved, so it’s best to check out the moment you’re ready. There will also be flash sale deals that will last for a very limited time, so even after your first order is placed, it’s best to check back every day. As always, you can filter your results on Amazon by category, price and other factors to quickly find the items you want!

The Best Amazon Big Style Sale Fashion Deals

Our Absolute Favorite Fashion Deal:

The white cotton Endless Rose Women’s Puff Dress is an absolute summer essential with its embroidered flowers, puff sleeves and lightweight feel!

Other Fastest-Selling Fashion Deals:

1. Best Amazon Big Style Sale Leggings Deals

Our Absolute Favorite:

We can’t help but obsess over these 14%-off American Apparel High-Waist Leggings. They’re Amazon bestsellers, and shoppers love everything from their sleek look to their four-way stretch fabric!

Other Fastest-Selling Leggings Deals:

2. Best Amazon Big Style Sale Swimwear Deals

Our Absolute Favorite:

Looking for a flattering swimsuit that’s all kinds of cute? You need to grab this cutout Beach Riot Women’s Mia One Piece!

Other Fastest-Selling Swimwear Deals:

3. Best Amazon Big Style Sale Dress Deals

Our Absolute Favorite:

The Daily Ritual Women’s Jersey Sleeveless Racerback Swing Dress takes simplicity to sensational new heights. Pair it with anything and everything!

Other Fastest-Selling Dress Deals:

4. Best Amazon Big Style Sale Shorts Deals

The Lucky Brand Women’s Mid Rise Relaxed Short is denim done right. The frayed and faded details are perfect, and the comfy fit is all we’ve ever wanted!

Other Fastest-Selling Shorts Deals:

5. Best Amazon Big Style Sale Sleepwear

Our Absolute Favorite:

You need more than just a comfy mattress and pillow for a good night’s sleep. You need the Karen Neuburger Women’s 3/4 Sleeve Nightshirt!

Other Fastest-Selling Sleepwear Deals:

6. Best Amazon Big Style Sale Jean Deals

Our Absolute Favorite:

These Paige Women’s Verdugo Ankle Jeans might be the softest jeans on the planet, and they’re flattering to boot!

Other Fastest-Selling Jean Deals:

7. Best Amazon Big Style Sale Top Deals

Our Absolute Favorite:

The quintessential short-sleeve button-up, this Goodthreads Poplin top will elevate any outfit, but it’s no less comfortable than your favorite T-shirt!

Other Fastest-Selling Top Deals:

8. Best Amazon Big Style Sale Loungewear Deals

Our Absolute Favorite:

Caution: Once you try on these Karen Neuburger Women’s Bermuda Pants, you are never going to want to take them off again!

Other Fastest-Selling Loungewear Deals:

9. Best Amazon Big Style Sale Bra Deals

Our Absolute Favorite:

When it comes to bras, you can’t go wrong with CK. This Calvin Klein Women’s Low Impact Sports Bra is one of the best out there!

Other Fastest-Selling Bra Deals:

10. Best Amazon Big Style Sale Activewear Deals

Our Absolute Favorite:

Cycling shorts aren’t only great for your workout, but for your everyday athleisure looks too. These CARE OF by PUMA Women’s Cycling Shorts are incredibly versatile!

Other Fastest-Selling Activewear Deals:

11. Best Amazon Big Style Sale Shoe and Sandal Deals

Our Absolute Favorite:

Superga is everywhere lately — even Duchess Kate loves the brand’s sneakers. The Women’s 2790 Acotw Platform Sneaker definitely gives Us heart eyes with its platform sole!

Other Fastest-Selling Shoe and Sandal Deals

12. Best Amazon Big Style Sale Sunglasses Deals

Our Absolute Favorite:

The Ray-Ban RB2140 Original Wayfarer Sunglasses are iconic for a reason. They will never go out of style!

Other Fastest-Selling Sunglasses Deals:

13. Best Amazon Big Style Sale Bag and Purse Deals

Our Absolute Favorite:

This Frye Reed Shoulder Tote is simply a stunning leather bag you will bring seriously everywhere!

Other Fastest-Selling Bag and Purse Deals:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!