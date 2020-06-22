Shop Our Absolute Favorite Denim Shorts Deal in the Amazon Big Style Sale

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, prices and availability are valid at time of publication June 22, 2020, but are subject to change.

The Amazon Big Style Sale is doing wonders for our wardrobe, and it really did come just in time. It seemed like we were waiting forever (and ever) for summer, but when it finally arrived, we weren’t ready. We thought we had more time! If you’re on the same page, don’t worry, because this actually works out. Now you can fill up your summer wardrobe with top finds marked way, way, down!

One summer essential we could never do without? A pair of denim shorts. The search for a good pair is often long and arduous — but when you finally find that one that’s not too loose, not too tight, but just right, it feels like discovering a hidden treasure. Ready to experience that feeling? We hope so, because your new favorite pair of jean shorts is right here!

Get the Silver Jeans Co. Women’s Elyse Curvy Fit Mid Rise Short (originally up to $75) now starting at just $35 in the Amazon Big Style Sale! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 22, 2020, but are subject to change.

These denim shorts are made of a super stretchy cotton blend. They’re fitted, but not tight. They’re relaxed, but not loose. They perfectly ride the line between the two, delivering a fit worthy of the fashion hall of fame!

This fit is no accident. While many brands cater solely to one body type, Silver Jeans Co. created these shorts for everyone. They’re even engineered with an eased waistband to prevent gapping and spillage!

These denim shorts keep things simple with a zip fly and button closure, a mid-rise waist and five-pocket styling with belt loops. They’re short, but not too short, and they feature a raw hem you can always cuff for a different look. They also have splashes of fading and a little distressing to keep them on the edgy side of casual fashion. We love!

We are definitely feeling the Vintage Medium Indigo wash right now, but there are three different blues we can choose from here. Try Light Wash and Stretch Medium Wash too to flawlessly fill out your warm weather wardrobe. Remember to order one size down from your usual too — these shorts run a little large!

