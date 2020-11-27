The Best Black Friday Home Air Purifier Deals on Amazon — Up to 43% Off

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, deals and details accurate at the time of publication but are subject to change.

If there were ever a year to invest in an air purifier, it’s 2020! We’ve all become a lot more concerned about keeping the air in our homes clean in light of the global pandemic that’s still raging on. Doing everything we can to stay healthy and safe has become our top priority!

Air purifiers range extensively in terms of cost and size, but no matter what your price range is, you’re going to find the perfect product on sale during Amazon’s Black Friday event! We’ve rounded up all of our top picks below for your shopping convenience. Don’t forget that these also make great gifts for any loved one in your life!

Our Absolute Favorite Self-Gift Pick:

This Air Purifier That Rarely Goes on Sale

Major deal alert! We rarely (if ever) see air purifiers from Molekule up for grabs at discounted prices. Thanks in part to their super sleek design, these purifiers are top of the line. In addition to being effective, they’re chic home decor pieces. Check out the range of sizes available now!

Molekule Air Mini Small Room Air Purifier

Get the Molekule Air Mini Small Room Air Purifier (originally $399) on sale for just $319, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 25, 2020, but are subject to change.

Our Absolute Favorite Gift Pick:

This Affordable Personal Bedroom Air Purifier

This is the ideal air purifier to gift anyone on your list. It’s incredibly efficient and affordable. The compact size makes it suitable for bedrooms, kitchens or anywhere else in the house!

Get the BISSELL MYair Purifier with High Efficiency and Carbon Filter (originally $90) on sale for just $70, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 25, 2020, but are subject to change.

8 Top-Selling Air Purifier Black Friday Deals on Amazon

1. This COLZER Air Purifier — 17% Off!

This heavy-duty air purifier is made for larger spaces. It can cover up to 700 square feet with just one device!

2. This Coway Air Purifier — 35% Off!

This purifier has been named one of the best air purifiers of 2020, and you can get it for a seriously amazing price this weekend only!

3. This Samsung Air Purifier — 14% Off!

This purifier is perfect for medium-sized spaces, and it provides extensive data about the air quality in your home.

4. This Toyuugo HEPA Air Purifier — 20% Off!

This compact purifier is an affordable option that’s intended for smaller bedrooms and apartment spaces.

5. This Medify Air Purifier — 30% Off!

This purifier utilizes a three-layer filtration system and covers up to 840 square feet of space — excellent for larger homes!

6. This Bissell 2-Pack Air Purifier — 24% Off!

If you’re looking to cover multiple rooms in your home, this air purifier 2-pack from Bissell is your most affordable bet!

7. This hOmeLabs Air Purifier — 30% Off!

This air purifier will blend right into your home — you’ll seriously forget that it’s even there!

8. This Winix Air Purifier — 36% Off!

This air purifier is super energy-efficient, and one of the top sellers on Amazon.

