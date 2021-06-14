The Very Best Amazon Prime Day Deals — So Far

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It’s almost time! Amazon Prime Day 2021 is quickly approaching, and we are so, so ready. Whether you need to spruce up your wardrobe, redecorate your home, pick up some new tech accessories, revamp your skincare routine, etc., this is going to be a shopping event you won’t want to miss!

What Is Prime Day?

Prime Day is actually a two-day shopping event exclusively on Amazon. If you’re signed up for Amazon Prime, as most of us are, you’ll find some of the lowest prices of the year during these two days. It’s not too late to sign up if you want in on the major deals ahead. All types of brands and categories join in on the fun!

When Is Prime Day?

Prime Day will begin at midnight PDT on June 21, 2021 and go through June 22, 2021. Note that some brands do start up their deals a little early though!

What Can We Expect This Year?

This year, you’ll find deals on everything from huge-name brands to new discoveries. Amazon is also offering a $10 credit on Prime Day for members who spend $10 on products from select small businesses from now through June 20. And of course, everything you buy on Prime will have fast, free shipping! Want to see some specific picks? Let’s go!

The Best Prime Day Deals You Can Shop Now

Tech Deals

Echo Dot: Save 50% on a two-pack of Echo Dot smart speaker devices with code PDDOT2PK !

! Echo Auto: Save 70% on this hands-free Alexa device you can connect to your car!

Echo: Save 40% on this iconic smart home hub with code ECHOPRIME !

! Echo Buds with Wireless Charging pad (Wireless Charging): Save $40 on these noise cancelation earbuds!

Halo Band: This subtle little wristband measures your movement, heart rate, sleep time, workouts and more. Save 30% on the Winter + Silver medium band!

Luna Controller: Save up to 30% on this high-performance controller designed for Luna, Amazon’s cloud gaming service!

Fashion Deals

Tommy Hilfiger: Save up to 20% on the brand!

Calvin Klein: Save up to 20% on the brand!

Kitchen Deals

Home Deals

Save on select vacuums, air purifiers, irons, steamers, fans and dehumidifiers from the following brands:

Looking for more? Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

