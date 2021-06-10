This 24K Gold Serum May ‘Activate’ Youthful, Healthy Skin

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It doesn’t get much fancier than gold. Gold rings, gold earrings, gold bracelets, gold necklaces, gold…skincare? Yes, it’s a real thing and no, it’s not just a gimmick. Plenty of top dermatologists and estheticians incorporate real gold into skin treatments — but you don’t need to book an expensive appointment to experience the benefits.

Sometimes, you just need to look right on Amazon. There, you might find an inexpensive serum featuring real 24K gold with incredible reviews and photos. That’s what we did! This serum is an absolute hit with skincare fanatics and we had to share it with you!

The creation of this serum was inspired by ancient Egyptians who used gold in their skincare. It’s made with 24K gold foil essence — that’s 99.99% pure gold — and it will even look super fancy and expensive on your shelves or bathroom sink. It’s also packed with other skincare-favorite ingredients, including vitamin C, hyaluronic acid, vitamin E, coconut oil and rosehip oil!

This serum’s potential benefits are a mouthful, and that’s definitely a good thing. It’s may protect skin from environmental damage with its antioxidants, it may promote cell regeneration and accelerate collagen synthesis for clear, supple skin and it even claims to “activate” skin to restore tension and tightness. It may also give you a golden radiance of your own, all while moisturizing, smoothing out texture, reducing redness, calming inflammation and fading dark spots. It could even have a powerful effect on acne, visible pores and wrinkles!

Know how your eyes can sparkle when you see a beautiful piece of golden jewelry or other work of art? That’s basically the goal of this serum, but your skin will be the work of art that leaves everyone amazed. Prepare to rave all about this product, because the people are going to want to know all of the details!

This anti-aging serum can be used after cleansing and before moisturizer. Since it has vitamin C, you’ll especially want to remember to wear and reapply your sunscreen or avoid direct sunlight for the best results. Okay, no more talking! It’s time to get this serum off of your phone or computer screen and into your life — IRL!

