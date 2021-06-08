This Stem Cell Collagen May Dramatically Soften Lip Wrinkles

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Now that it’s officially summer, we’re spending as much time in the sun as possible! But of course, if we’re not careful abut protecting ourselves, those rays of light may wreak havoc on our skin. Sunburns are the most common concern, but we also want to pay special attention to our lips.

Our lips can get chapped and dry in the heat just as easily as in the winter. Luckily, shoppers say you can make your lips look smoother and get rid of rough wrinkles with this amazing hydrating collagen treatment!

Get the Somaluxe Lip Collagen: Rescue Peptide & Stem Cell Complex for $25, available at Amazon!

This balm from Somaluxe has three different types of lip collagen that help make your lips look supple, smooth and super hydrated. The formula also has peptides and plant stem cells that may help them look completely revitalized, which is ideal if you’re dealing with chapped lips and excessive dryness. The lips are often ignored in many skincare regimens, and it’s finally time to bring them into focus.

If you’re interested, you can also try applying this balm around the eye region to help infuse any problem areas with collagen too. It’s a great way to promote skin elasticity and hydration, which ultimately helps diminish the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Hey, we could all use a little assistance in that department!



It’s not just Us — reviewers are noticing how much smoother their lips look with the help of this hydrating balm. A little bit goes a long way if you’re using it as a smoothing base before applying lipstick, but you can lay it on thick for a glossier finish. One reviewer said that while this isn’t a typical lip plumper, it “definitely removes [their] lip wrinkles” and makes their “lips look younger” than they did before. You can use it in the morning and at night as a lip mask, and casually reapply it throughout the day as needed. If your lip are feeling stressed and need to be brought back to life, this lip collagen balm deserves the top spot in your shopping cart!



