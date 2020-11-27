The Best Face Mask Deals on Amazon for Black Friday

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, deals and details accurate at the time of publication but are subject to change.

One essential we know we’re not letting Black Friday pass by without? New face masks. They’ve become absolute must-haves for all of us this year, and now that a good amount of time has passed, it’s easier than ever to find some high-quality picks. Now the only issue is finding a good deal!

Luckily, today is the best day to find good deals on everything, and that includes face masks and coverings. We’ve rounded up our favorite deals on Amazon, so check them out below and grab your pick before it’s gone!

This Simple 20-Pack

Whether you hate washing the same mask every single day or want an extra goodie to throw into your holiday gifts for friends and family, this 20-pack of Amazon-exclusive masks is a great choice. They’re highly-rated, soft, breathable, stretchy and have a sophisticated simplicity!

Get the 20-Pack of Craft & Soul Mattana Face Mask (originally $39) for just $30 at Amazon with free shipping! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 27, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Sparkly Beauty

This rhinestone-embellished mask is a no-brainer for New Year’s Eve, but we love it for its ability to add a little glam to daily life too, especially during a harsh winter. Don’t miss it while it’s 27% off!

Get the No/Brand Sequin Face Mask (originally $11) for just $8 at Amazon with free shipping! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 27, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Patterned 3-Pack

These pretty face masks are made of 100% cotton and can be washed and worn again and again. They also have a “3D comfort fit,” meaning they’re contoured to provide “maximum comfort and maximum protection”!

Get the Badger Smith Reusable Multilayer Fabric Face Mask Pack of 3 (originally $18) for just $14 at Amazon with free shipping on orders over $25! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 27, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Pretty-in-Pink 50-Pack

These disposable face masks actually come in a whole bunch of colors you can check out on the Amazon page, but we definitely fell in love with the pink fast. We also love the three layers of fabric protection, of course. Remember to cut the ear loops of your mask before disposing!

Get the Biwisy 50pcs 3-Ply Disposable Face Masks (originally $16) for just $13 at Amazon with free shipping on orders over $25! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 27, 2020, but are subject to change.

These Silky Satin 4-Pack

Not only do these masks have a glossy shine, but they have a silky, skin-friendly feel, so they’re truly a delight to wear. They’re bound to collect compliments and they’re perfect for nicer occasions like an outdoor micro-wedding!

Get the Woplagyreat 4-Pack Fashionable Dust Face Cover (originally $20) for just $17 at Amazon with free shipping on orders over $25! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 27, 2020, but are subject to change.

Looking for more? Shop other face masks here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

