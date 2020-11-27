Our 14 Favorite Amazon Black Friday Beauty and Skincare Deals

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, deals and details accurate at the time of publication but are subject to change.

Black Friday is arguably the biggest shopping event of the year, and we’re ready to save on some of the most fabulous finds around! Of course, ’tis the season to get your holiday gifting done — but it’s also imperative to treat yourself a little bit. What’s better for your self-care routine than some new beauty essentials?

Amazon has incredible beauty and skincare deals happening right now that we probably won’t see again until next year. We’re here to help you make your shopping experience slightly less overwhelming by providing our favorite picks below. From A-list-approved tools, to salon-quality technology, to chic skincare, it’s all here — and it’s all on sale! Keep reading for more!

Our Absolute Favorite Beauty and Skincare Deal Self-Gift Pick:

This Powerful Facial Toning Tool!

This tool has seriously changed the skincare game. It has the ability to firm up your skin in specific places to make you look naturally contoured without makeup! It also helps diminish the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles with regular use. No wonder so many celebrities are obsessed!

Get the NuFACE Red Light Facial Toning Kit (originally $429) on sale for just $343, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 27, 2020, but are subject to change.

Our Absolute Favorite Beauty and Skincare Deal Gift Pick:

This 4-in-1 Blowout Hairstyling Tool!

You can skip pricey trips to the salon thanks to this amazing hairbrush from CHI! It includes three attachments that you can use to create different styles — from curly to pin straight locks!

Get the CHI Volumizer 4-in-1 Blowout Brush with Advanced Ion Generator (originally $100) on sale for just $75 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 27, 2020, but are subject to change.

Looking for more deals? We rounded up all of the best beauty steals below. Get ready to glow!

12 Fastest-Selling Amazon Black Friday Beauty Deals

1. Up to 30% off StriVectin skincare!

Our Absolute Favorite: This eye cream helps recharge and nourish the ultra-sensitive optical region overnight.

Check out more StriVectin products during Amazon’s Black Friday sale!

2. Up to 30% off Paul Mitchell Pro Tools!

Our Absolute Favorite: This professional-grade hair dryer will do less damage to your hair than other brands on the market.

Check out more Paul Mitchell products during Amazon’s Black Friday sale!

3. Up to 40% off Erno Laszlo skincare!

Our Absolute Favorite: This super light toner is designed to give your skin a clean, matte complexion.

Check out more Erno Laszlo products during Amazon’s Black Friday sale!

4. Up to 25% off La Roche-Posay skincare!

Our Absolute Favorite: This creamy serum helps firm up your skin, which can make fine lines and wrinkles look much less severe.

Check out more La Roche-Posay products during Amazon’s Black Friday sale!

5. Up to 20% off COSMEDIX skincare!

Our Absolute Favorite: This powerful retinol treatment was made to help smooth out your wrinkles in a matter of weeks!

Check out more COSMEDIX products during Amazon’s Black Friday sale!

6. Up to 30% off PMD skincare tools!

Our Absolute Favorite: This facial tool helps cleansers penetrate deep into the skin for the ultimate wash. It also has an anti-aging feature to tackle fine lines and wrinkles!

Check out more PMD products during Amazon’s Black Friday sale!

7. Up to 30% off Alterna Caviar skincare!

Our Absolute Favorite: This hair styling cream uses actual caviar to help your ‘do stay in place and shine with brilliance!

Check out more Alterna Caviar products during Amazon’s Black Friday sale!

8. Up to 25% off Vichy skincare!

Our Absolute Favorite: This hydrating serum can help restore tired and fatigued skin to its full glory!

Check out more Vichy products during Amazon’s Black Friday sale!

9. Up to 29% off Esthederm skincare!

Our Absolute Favorite: This milky cleanser helps to remove dirt and makeup without stripping the skin of its natural oils.

Check out more Esthederm products during Amazon’s Black Friday sale!

10. Up to 20% off Butter London beauty!

Our Absolute Favorite: Make your lips look luscious and supple with the help of one of these creamy lipstick shades!

Check out more Butter London products during Amazon’s Black Friday sale!

11. Up to 20% off PUR Cosmetics beauty!

Our Absolute Favorite: This four-in-one concealer pen helps brighten up your eyes, cover up dark circles and hide any blemishes you don’t want showing!

Check out more PUR Cosmetics products during Amazon’s Black Friday sale!

12. Up to 70% off all The Better Skin Co. skincare!

Our Absolute Favorite: This super rich cream is ideal for the winter when your skin tends to experience severe dryness.

See more Amazon Black Friday Skincare Deals here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

