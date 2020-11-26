Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, deals and details accurate at the time of publication but are subject to change.

We’re calling it now: Black Friday 2020 is going to be bigger than ever. Of course, due to ongoing restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual shopping event looks different than usual — but our favorite retailers are going above and beyond by expanding their offerings and starting the sales early. Even if you tend to prefer in-person browsing, we think you’ll quickly see the benefits of being able to sleep late and shop in sweats!

Best of all, there’s no need to wait until Friday — cyber savings are already underway at Macy’s. To get you started on the right foot, we selected the most sensational sales to shop right now. Check out what we think you’ll fall in love with below — if you’re anything like Us, you’ll be hitting that “Add to Cart” button in no time!

This Luxe Sheet Set

Level up your current sleep situation with a brand new set of sheets! Your dreams will be so much sweeter — trust Us.

Get the AQ Textiles Camden Sateen 1250-Thread Count 4-Pc. King Sheet Set (originally $210) on sale for just $30 at Macy’s!

This Belted Puffer Coat

This isn’t your average puffer! The designer staple includes a belt, which provides a super flattering shape when you wear it.

Get the MICHAEL Michael Kors Belted Faux-Fur-Trim Hooded Puffer Coat (originally $260) on sale for just $104 at Macy’s!

This Essential Cookware Set

Get creative in the kitchen with these Rachael Ray nonstick cookware, and upgrade your stay-home Saturdays with gourmet meals!

Get the Rachael Ray 14-Pc. Nonstick Cookware Set (originally $300) on sale for just $80 at Macy’s!

This Warm and Cozy Comforter

This comforter has all of the plush vibes to elevate your bedspread and turn bedroom into a sanctuary.

Get the Blue Ridge Reversible Down Alternative Full/Queen Comforter (originally $100) on sale for just $20 at Macy’s!

These Timeless Riding Boots

These boots are a Macy’s exclusive, and their sale price is seriously hard to resist.

Get the Style & Co Madixe Riding Boots (originally $50) on sale for just $20 at Macy’s!

These Fun House Robes

These robes are extra cozy, and make a coveted holiday gift for anyone on your list.

Get the Martha Stewart Collection Plush Bath Robe (originally $60) on sale for just $25 at Macy’s!

This Chic Wrap Coat

Throw this coat over any outfit and it will instantly look fancier — even leggings or jogger sweats!

Get the Calvin Klein Asymmetrical Belted Wrap Coat (originally $275) on sale for just $100 at Macy’s!

This Longline Puffer Coat

Gear up for the frigid winter with this designer down coat. It’s rare to see a price a popular piece like this marked down!

Get the Lauren Ralph Lauren Hooded Down Coat (originally $275) on sale for just $110 at Macy’s!

This Ultra-Soft Cashmere Sweater

You won’t find a better deal on cashmere than this simple and soft sweater. Swoon!

Get the Charter Club Crew-Neck Cashmere Sweater (originally $139) on sale for just $40 at Macy’s!

These Classic Stud Earrings

Pearls are a must-have for any serious jewelry collector, and this pair is on sale for such an unbeatable price!

Get the Belle de Mer Cultured Freshwater Pearl Stud Earrings (7mm) in 14k Gold (originally $150) on sale for just $49 at Macy’s!

