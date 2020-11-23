Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, deals and details accurate at the time of publication but are subject to change.

Black Friday is no longer restricted to just one day, so it’s time to get a jump on all of the best deals! This season, work-from-home style is taking over the top trends, with everything from chunky cardigans to super-soft loungewear available to grab from all of your go-to brands. With so much uncertainty around Us, we all deserve a little something special to stay comfy and cozy through even the toughest of days.

If you’re looking for the perfect pieces to complete your total-body comfort wardrobe, look no further than Zella’s Amazing Long Full-Zip Hoodie. It’s not just the ultimate fall fashion treatment — it’s now 50% off as part of Nordstrom’s Cyber Week extravaganza. The extra-long silhouette and soft-to-the-touch interior immediately kick up the chill vibes into high gear. Currently available in Charcoal Grey and sleek Ivory, this hoodie delivers high-end athleisure in a casual package — and is the ideal addition to anyone’s rotation of reliable loungewear.

Snag the Zella Amazing Long Full Zip Hoodie (originally $89) for just $45 at Nordstrom with free shipping — 50% off!

Zella is a Nordstrom-exclusive brand “created with comfort innovation and performance technology,” which helps build “a wardrobe of progressive designs that make us feel strong, balanced, engaged in the now and ready for what’s next.” Their “made to move” mentality gives each piece a sense of purpose — even the most basic sweatshirt. Whether you layer this full-zip for a yoga class or simply throw it on to lounge around the house, there’s no doubt you’ll feel a luxe level of relaxation in every stitch.

The plush piece is fuzzy on the inside without adding any additional bulk, which provides a streamlined look that won’t sacrifice in the warmth department. Zella’s essential hoodie isn’t confined to just keeping you warm during the colder months — its lightweight design makes an effortless transition from the chill of winter to a breezy summer night possible. Plus, the sturdy material means you’ll be able to wash and wear over and over again!

Though some may shy away from an oversized item, this sweatshirt won’t make you drown in its soft fleece fabric. The sweatshirt has some extra length that will keep your bottom covered up, yet still fits true to size. Throw it over a pair of your favorite Zella leggings or team it with jeans for a low-key day out. Just check out the reviews to see the many ways this versatile hoodie can bring both style and comfort to any look!

There’s nothing better than feeling comfortable in your skin, especially as the weather starts to change. Nordstrom’s own Zella brand knows exactly how to turn the cozy levels up a notch — and you won’t want to miss out on this unbeatable price.

