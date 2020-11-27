Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, deals and details accurate at the time of publication but are subject to change.

Black Friday has arrived! Thanksgiving is over, and now that our bellies are full of turkey, stuffing and every kind of potato imaginable, there is only one thing left to do: shop!

There are deals all across the web, but you can simplify things a little bit by sticking to one site that has everything. Amazon is the shopping destination for, well, pretty much every kind of product on earth — and that goes for fashion too. It’s every stylish shopper’s secret when it comes to filling a wardrobe with compliment-worthy pieces at low, low prices — and for Black Friday, those prices are even lower! Ready to see our ultimate list of BF fashion finds? Let’s go!

31 Best Amazon Black Friday Fashion Deals

Black Friday Women’s Sherpa Coats

1. Our Absolute Favorite: All of the magic of a Levi’s trucker jacket plus some ultra-cozy sherpa? We added this beauty to our cart at lightning speed!

Check out all women’s coats on sale for Black Friday 2020!

Black Friday Women’s Active Jackets

2. Our Absolute Favorite: You can’t go wrong with Adidas. This track jacket has remained an iconic style for about 50 years!

Check out all women’s active jackets on sale for Black Friday 2020!

Black Friday Women’s Active Pants

3. Our Absolute Favorite: You’re going to need some matching track pants to go with your Adidas jacket, right?

Check out all women’s active pants on sale for Black Friday 2020!

Black Friday Women’s Active Leggings

4. Our Absolute Favorite: These C9 Champion leggings are incredibly comfortable thanks to their Duo Dry fabric and flat seams to prevent chafing!

Check out all women’s active leggings on sale for Black Friday 2020!

Black Friday Women’s Jeggings

5. Our Absolute Favorite: These stretchy Amazon Essentials jeggings look just like regular skinny jeans but have a “lounge-worthy” feel!

Black Friday Women’s Jackets and Parkas

6. Our Absolute Favorite: A puffer coat with a wrap silhouette? This Lark & Ro piece is every fashion lover’s dream!

Check out all women’s jackets and parkas on sale for Black Friday 2020!

Black Friday Women’s Jeans

7. Our Absolute Favorite: These Levi’s skinnies are some of the most famous jeans out there, and they come in so many shades and styles!

8. We Also Love: Why buy one pair when you could grab two? If you’re more into the straight, cropped look, these Levi’s 724 jeans are for you!

Check out all women’s jeans on sale for Black Friday 2020!

Black Friday Women’s Fashion Sneakers

9. Our Absolute Favorite: Yes, you have seen these Adidas Stan Smith sneakers on your favorite celebrities before!

10. We Also Love: These Skechers slip-ons dress things up in a casual way with their rhinestone stud accents!

Check out all women’s fashion sneakers on sale for Black Friday 2020!

Black Friday Women’s Mock Neck Sweaters

11. Our Absolute Favorite: This “figure-skimming” sweater tank comes from Amazon’s The Drop line of closet staples you’ll wear all year long!

Black Friday Women’s Cardigan Sweaters

12. Our Absolute Favorite: Layer this oversized sweater coat from Amazon Essentials over any look to instantly elevate it!

Black Friday Women’s Pullover Sweaters

13. Our Absolute Favorite: This turtleneck ribbed sweater is the winter basic you need to look like a fashionista every single day!

14. We Also Love: Prefer V-necks? This Goodthreads sweater is for you. So comfy, fluffy and lightweight!

Check out all women’s pullover sweaters on sale for Black Friday 2020!

Black Friday Women’s Trench Coats

15. Our Absolute Favorite: Take rainy days by storm with this water-resistant trench coat!

Check out all women’s coats on sale for Black Friday 2020!

Black Friday Women’s Blazers

16. Our Absolute Favorite: It doesn’t get much classier than a Calvin Klein blazer. This one is screaming “sophistication”!

Check out all women’s suiting and blazers on sale for Black Friday 2020!

Black Friday Women’s Jumpsuits

17. Our Absolute Favorite: This wide leg jumpsuit is the definition of versatile, able to be dressed up or down with just the swapping of shoes!

Black Friday Women’s Bras

18. Our Absolute Favorite: This Calvin Klein T-shirt bra has memory foam cups, so if you didn’t think bras could be comfortable, think again!

Check out all women’s bras on sale for Black Friday 2020!

Black Friday Women’s Underwear

19. Our Absolute Favorite: These CK invisible panties will disappear under even super fitted clothing!

Check out all women’s underwear on sale for Black Friday 2020!

Black Friday Women’s Sleepwear

20. Our Absolute Favorite: We are loving this comfy PJ set, originally introduced for Pride!

Check out all women’s sleepwear on sale for Black Friday 2020!

Black Friday Women’s Sweatshirts

21. Our Absolute Favorite: Who doesn’t love a little tie-dye? This quarter-zip sweatshirt is a cozy-cool must!

Check out all women’s sweatshirts on sale for Black Friday 2020!

Black Friday Women’s Blouses/Button-Ups

22. Our Absolute Favorite: This Tommy Hilfiger button-up shirt is absolutely timeless, no matter which color or style you choose!

Check out all women’s blouses and button-ups on sale for Black Friday 2020!

Black Friday Women’s Tunics

23. Our Absolute Favorite: Pair this flowy Lark & Ro tunic with trousers for the office or with jeans for the weekend!

Black Friday Women’s Dresses

24. Our Absolute Favorite: This floral, fluid frock from Daily Ritual can be styled so many ways. Slip dresses are all the rage right now, and this proves why!

Check out all women’s dresses on sale for Black Friday 2020!

Black Friday Handbags

25. Our Absolute Favorite: This nylon Tommy Hilfiger satchel can even be worn as a crossbody!

26. We Also Love: This Calvin Klein faux-leather backpack is the best way to carry around your belongings in a classy way!

Check out all women’s bags on sale for Black Friday 2020!

Black Friday Women’s Athletic Shoes

27. Our Absolute Favorite: This Adidas sneaker will fit seamlessly into any wardrobe, no matter your personal style!

Check out all women’s athletic shoes on sale for Black Friday 2020!

Black Friday Women’s Scarves

28. Our Absolute Favorite: This Calvin Klein pashmina is a gorgeous scarf for styling with everything from peacoats to sweaterdresses!

Check out all women’s scarves on sale for Black Friday 2020!

Black Friday Luggage

29. Our Absolute Favorite: This Samsonite luggage set is a bestseller on Amazon, which means it’s time to start researching your next vacation destination!

Check out all luggage on sale for Black Friday 2020!

Black Friday Women’s Watches

30. Our Absolute Favorite: How stunning is this Michael Kors quartz watch? It comes in the coolest, most unexpected colors too!

31. We Also Love: It’s the holiday season, so let’s bring a little Swarovski into this mix! This crystalline watch is truly beautiful!

Check out all women’s watches on sale for Black Friday 2020!

Looking for more? Check out all Black Friday women’s fashion deals here, all Amazon brand Black Friday Deals here and all Black Friday deals at Amazon here!

