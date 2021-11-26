Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, deals and details accurate at the time of publication but are subject to change.

Cyber Week is just getting started, and we’re already stocking up on a variety of fabulous finds. From essential items to special treats, it’s been incredible! But as we said, it’s only the beginning. Our next step? Finding the best deals in luxury skincare and beauty products.

Whether you’re looking to gift a lucky loved one or want to upgrade your own medicine cabinet, Amazon is a one-stop shop for all of your premium beauty needs. We’re talking A-list-approved products to salon-status technology, everything is on serious sale, and we’ve rounded up the cream of the crop. Read on for more!

Our Absolute Favorite Beauty and Skincare Self-Gift Pick:

This Powerful Facial Toning Tool!

Here’s your chance to score this cult-favorite skincare tool at a steep discount! We’ve loved the NuFACE device for years and are still equally as obsessed. The celebrities are too! It helps to lift and contour your face while taking care of fine lines and wrinkles. It’s an absolute innovation!

Get the NuFACE Petite Facial Toning Device (originally $209) on sale for just $136 on Amazon!

Our Absolute Favorite Beauty and Skincare Deal Gift Pick:

This At-Home Microdermabrasion Tool!

Instead of spending a ton of money on getting professional facials regularly, use this powerful little tool instead! You can use it on both the face and body to treat blemishes, dark spots, signs of aging and much more. It’s basically like giving the gift of a spa in a box. Major!

Get the PMD Personal Microderm Classic (originally $159) on sale for just $99 on Amazon!

11 Fastest-Selling Amazon Black Friday Luxury Beauty Deals

1. Up to 30% off Mario Badescu skincare!

Our Absolute Favorite: Tackle all of your blemishes with this complete acne-fighting set, which includes the cult-favorite Drying Lotion that Kylie Jenner has posted about before!

Check out more products from Mario Badescu here!

2. Up to 40% off FOREO products!

Our Absolute Favorite: This silicone scrubber is designed to help your cleansers penetrate deeply into the skin for a better clean.

Check out more products from FOREO here!

3. Up to 30% off Sunday Riley!

Our Absolute Favorite: Brighten up your complexion with this rich vitamin C-powered cream!

Check out more products from Sunday Riley here!

4. Up to 30% off butter LONDON products!

Our Absolute Favorite: This treatment helps to melt cuticles away so that you can create the perfect at-home manicure.

Check out more products from butter LONDON here!

5. Up to 30% off StriVectin skincare!

Our Absolute Favorite: This anti-aging treatment is specifically designed for the neck to tighten up and lift the skin for a more youthful appearance!

Check out more products from StriVectin here!

6. Up to 25% off Vichy skincare!

Our Absolute Favorite: Give your skin a major boost of hydration with this potent hyaluronic acid serum!

Check out more products from Vichy here!

7. Up to 33% off Bioderma skincare!

Our Absolute Favorite: If you want to make your pores less visible in an instant, this moisturizer might do the trick!

Check out more products from Bioderma here!

8. Up to 30% off Color Wow haircare!

Our Absolute Favorite: Tame hair frizz with the help of this smoothing and strengthening spray!

Check out more products from Color Wow here!

9. Up to 25% off bliss skincare!

Our Absolute Favorite: Make puffiness and dark circles a thing of the past with this eye treatment!

Check out more products from bliss here!

10. Up to 33% off ELEMIS skincare!

Our Absolute Favorite: This bestselling collagen cream can do so much more than just keep your skin moisturized — check it out to see the range of benefits!

Check out more products from ELEMIS here!

11. Up to 30% off R+Co haircare!

Our Absolute Favorite: Cut the cycle of shampooing every other day and use this popular apple cider vinegar rinse in-between washes!

Check out more products from R+Co here!

Looking for more? Check out more Black Friday beauty deals and shop all of the amazing Black Friday deals happening on Amazon here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

