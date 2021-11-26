40 Handpicked Black Friday Amazon Fashion Deals — Up to 74% Off

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Let’s go! Black Friday is here and it’s now or never — we have to nab these deals ASAP. One of our main focuses this year (and every year)? Fashion. Amazon, especially, has incredible markdowns on so many ultra-stylish pieces right now!
There’s no time to waste, so let Us show you the sales not to be missed!
Our Absolute Favorite Black Friday Amazon Fashion Deals:
- Calvin Klein Underwear and Bras — You save up to 30%!
- Colorfulkoala Yoga Leggings, Shorts and Joggers — You save up to 30%!
- Lands’ End Apparel and Outerwear — You save up to 50%!
- SWAROVSKI Jewelry — You save up to 40%!
- Select Ryka Footwear — You save up to 30%!
- Select Franco Sarto Footwear — You save up to 40%!
- Briggs & Riley Luggage — You save up to $100!
- Wantdo Ski Jackets and Outerwear — You save up to 30%!
- Samsonite and American Tourister Luggage — You save up to 50%!
Take 47% off the GLITZALL Cloud Dumpling Bag!
Take 43% off the LongBay Chenille Knit Booties!
Take 40% off the icyzone Active Joggers!
Take 41% off the Hotouch Sleepwear Chemise Nightgown!
Take 67% off the Gaoye Blue Light Blocking Glasses!
Take 74% off the Topstype Leopard Print Top!
Take 45% off the YIANNA Waist Trainer!
More Black Friday Fashion Deals:
- PRETTYGARDEN Bohemian Maxi Dress — You save 51%!
- Jeasona Multicolor Owl Socks — You save 43%!
- COCOLEGGINGS Scoop Neck Star Pullover — You save 39%!
- Double Couple Sports Bra — You save 48%!
- Ekouaer Nightgown — You save 40%!
- Ekouaer Lace Lounge Dress — You save 49%!
- FOLUNSI Cardigan — You save 46%!
- Grecerelle Split Maxi Dress — You save 63%!
- Grecerelle Maxi Dress With Pockets — You save 42%!
- LODAY Waist Trainer Corset — You save 47%!
- Pink Queen Loose Turtleneck Sweater Dress — You save 43%!
- Unbranded Tank Dress — You save 39%!
- VIISHOW Loose Chiffon Blouse — You save 44%!
- ETEVON 18K Gold Plated Initial Necklace — You save 40%!
- Carbon Fiber Minimalist Wallet — You save 42%!
- GLADDON 3 in 1 Fashion Fanny Pack — You save 40%!
- Lunerku Money Clip — You save 42%!
- Kinzd Money Clip Wallet — You save 50%!
- EvinTer Running Shoes — You save 55%!
- HIITAVE Toddler Shoes — You save 41%!
- LongBay Men’s Cozy Memory Foam Slippers — You save 43%!
- MAXJULI Oversized Sunglasses — You save 53%!
- Topstype Pullover Fall Hoodie — You save 50%!
- esstive Workout Jogger — You save 30%!
