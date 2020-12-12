Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

There’s a special kind of magic to the season that sparks up the moment you realize it’s scarf weather. The cold might bum you out at first, but when it comes time to get dressed and you remember just how many style points a chic, cozy scarf can add to your look, it’s like a surge of energy rushes through your wardrobe!

We love any kind of soft, comfy piece, but scarves really are the best. There are so many ways to wear them, and chances are, you want to try them all — especially when you have one with a luxurious look. If you want that designer touch without that designer price, you’re going to want to check out this just-dropped scarf from Amazon!

Get the City Scarf 100% Cashmere Scarf for just $22 at Amazon with free shipping! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 7, 2020, but are subject to change.

This scarf just launched, but it’s already become a number one bestseller. It’s automatically eye-catching thanks to its high-fashion plaid print, but apart from drawing you in visually, it invites you to stay awhile with its 100% cashmere construction. This cashmere is soft and posh — don’t let the low price leave you skeptical. It feels just like other cashmere scarves shoppers have purchased at five times the cost!

This Scotland-made scarf is available in over 30 variations, with tartan and buffalo plaids, as well as tons of different colors. You want purple? Red? Blue? Black? Grey? You’ve got it. There’s a yellow shade that gives us total Cher Horowitz vibes too. The camel color currently sits at the top of our wish list. We’re obsessed with how the plaid design carries over onto the fringe trim on any of them though! Such amazing attention to detail.

Even though this scarf is cashmere, you don’t have to pay to have it dry cleaned every time it needs to be freshened up. You can hand wash it in cold water at home instead. Seriously, everything about this scarf is great. That’s why it’s definitely a top choice for gifting this year. If you still have a name on your shopping list you just haven’t been able to cross off, this is your chance. And if you order it right now, it will still arrive before Christmas!

