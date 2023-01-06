21 of the Best Deals on ‘New Year, New You’ Products on Amazon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

There are so many ways to transform ourselves in the new year. Some of us may be determined to hit new fitness and wellness goals, while others may want to elevate their wardrobe, spruce up their home or upgrade their beauty routine. For some people, it’s all of the above!

Luckily, Amazon can help out with any and all of these resolutions — and with sale prices to boot. See and shop our favorite new year, new you deals below!

Fitness

1. Our Absolute Favorite: Now is your chance to grab this Amazon Halo View fitness tracker for nearly 40% off. Easily track your heart rate, activity, sleep and more!

2. We Also Love: Add some extra steps to your day, even while working from home, with the help of this Goplus 2-in-1 Folding Treadmill!

3. We Can’t Forget: How cool are these adjustable Lusper wrist weights? Wear them during your workouts or even just throughout the day!

Diet

4. Our Absolute Favorite: Bloated belly? These fan-favorite HUM Flatter Me capsules could help support healthy digestion!

5. We Also Love: Set yourself up for success by stocking your cabinets with healthy snacks from this bestselling Healthy Snack Box Care Package!

6. We Can’t Forget: Another easy way to add a healthy habit to your day is by changing out your tea for this Rapid Fire Slim Tea!

Clothing

7. Our Absolute Favorite: There’s nothing like a new dress for a wardrobe refresh! We love this Merokeety sweater dress for winter!

8. We Also Love: Soft, cuddly and chic, this fleece Dokotoo jacket is a fantastic price for something you’ll want to wear every time you go outside!

9. We Can’t Forget: These Levi’s Ribcage straight leg jeans will be your new go-tos for pairing with all types of tops!

Beauty

10. Our Absolute Favorite: This is the year to start taking better care of your hair. That means heat protection. Don’t miss the deal on this top-rated CHI Iron Guard Thermal Protection Spray!

11. We Also Love: Pimples, be gone! Get your hands on this celebrity-favorite Mario Badescu Drying Lotion for a clear complexion in 2023!

12. We Can’t Forget: Make a promise to yourself to always take off your makeup at the end of the day — and make it easy with this iconic Original MakeUp Eraser!

Jewelry

13. Our Absolute Favorite: Chunky hoops are super in right now, but you don’t need to spend a fortune on them. Grab this golden Pavoi pair instead!

14. We Also Love: Get the layered look with just one piece by adding this popular Mevecco layered necklace to your shopping cart!

15. We Can’t Forget: You could also bring on the good vibes with healing jewelry! We adore this beautiful Liagza bracelet for stress relief!

Shoes

16. Our Absolute Favorite: Every outfit will be elevated with the help of these dress-up, dress-down Vince Camuto loafers!

17. We Also Love: Get in on the lug sole trend with these Soda ankle booties. They’ll quickly become part of your winter uniform!

18. We Can’t Forget: Don’t forget about cozy slippers! Check out this UltraIdeas pair with tons and tons (and tons) of reviews!

Home

19. Our Absolute Favorite: Organization is everything. Store linens, out-of-season clothing, decor and more in these Budding Joy storage bags!

20. We Also Love: Simplify your kitchen and cooking with the help of this seven-in-one Tiborang multipurpose pan set!

21. We Can’t Forget: A fresh set of sheets can feel like a reset. Check out this 100% organic cotton Amazon Aware set!

