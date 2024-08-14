Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

It’s no secret that a great basic, white T-shirt goes a long way in your wardrobe, but sometimes you want a casual top that’s more elevated than your trusted go-to tee. That’s where the Amazon Essentials Twist Sleeve Crew-Neck T-Shirt comes in. It looks chic but doesn’t sacrifice that soft T-shirt feel, and it’s only $19 at Amazon!

The affordable crew neck looks and feels like a T-shirt thanks to its sustainable design. It’s made with an extremely soft cotton modal blend jersey. The fabric combination offers the right amount of stretch, so it’s never tight around your midsection and bust. It also features a classic crew-neck fit paired with a surprising detail: puff sleeves. The sleeves are slightly draped and finished with an intriguing twist for an elevated finish.

Get the Amazon Essentials Twist Sleeve Crew-Neck T-Shirt for $19 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication August 14, 2024, but are subject to change.

Shoppers are impressed with the shirt and rave about its elevated features. The top is “comfortable like a tee but less casual,” according to one shopper. “It has good material that doesn’t wrinkle, ride up, it is breathable and soft. The material is light, not thin or see through but also, not heavy.”

“This is a very comfortable shirt,” another five-star reviewer said. “I like the sleeves as it makes this shirt a little more dressy than the average tee shirt. It can be dressed up, or down. It’s very versatile. I ordered this shirt in all different colors.”

“I’d give more stars if I could!” a final shopper wrote. “I absolutely love this shirt! It is so cute, and the material is so nice. You can tell this will last more than one season. The length is great, too — nice and long, so you don’t have to worry about it not covering you. Sizing that is recommended is good.”

Snag the top in one of eight colors, or all of them! For $19, why would you not?

