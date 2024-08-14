Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Who else loves wearing oversized clothing? The baggier, the better — it’s the latest fashion trend. They say you can always have extra T-shirts in your wardrobe, and we definitely agree. We’re adding more solid-colored T-shirts to our gym collection. If you’re in search of an oversized T-shirt for the gym or to wear casually at home, take a look at the Trendy Queen Women’s Fashion Workout T-Shirt. It’s available on sale on Amazon.

Get the Trendy Queen Women’s Fashion Workout T-Shirt for $15 (originally $20) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 14, 2024, but are subject to change.

The Trendy Queen Women’s Fashion Workout T-Shirt is made of polyester, cotton and spandex. This oversized T-shirt is lightweight, soft and breathable, perfect for daily wear or casual gym sessions. It features a round neck, short sleeves and an oversized design, making it easy to pair with long pants, shorts, jeans or trousers. While it’s a great summer shirt, it can transition into the fall season. This shirt would also make a great birthday gift for one of your best friends or as a token of friendship.

This Trendy Queen Oversized Shirt has been given many five-star ratings. A five-star shopper raved about the shirt becoming “a staple in my wardrobe” and catering to their active lifestyle. They continued: “The plus-size range is inclusive and thoughtfully designed to flatter and accentuate my curves, providing a comfortable and confidence-boosting fit for women of all shapes and sizes.” Another customer shared they’re “buying more in different colors.” A final shopper who wears this shirt daily noted that it “never shrank” after washing it many times.

We don’t know about you, but we’re adding this tee to our shopping carts. Grab this $15 oversized T-shirt while supplies last. Enjoy!

