These Not-So-Basic Tanks Have Our Editors Filling Up Their Shopping Carts

You know that feeling when you buy a piece that just gets everything right? You start to reach for it so often that you have to stop yourself from putting it on every single day. It’s hard to argue with yourself, however, when you’ve finally found something with comfortable fabric, a flattering fit, impressive versatility and an effortless look and feel!

That’s why instead of stopping yourself, the answer is to stock up instead. Buy a multi-pack! Our editors love this tank top from Amazon so much — it comes in a two-pack, and there are over 20 color combos to choose from, including a few striped varieties. We’re just going to take a couple of heaping armfuls and drop them into our carts, if you don’t mind!

These cotton-blend tanks are the next level up from a basic ribbed tank. They have a smooth, slim fit, with straps wide enough to conceal your bra straps, and a little bit of a stretch so they never look stretched out. They have a straight hem that hits toward the bottom of the hips, as well as a scoop neckline. Everything about them is so good that shoppers are even ditching their former faves from Target!

Not all tank tops can be dressed up, but these Amazon Essentials tanks are made for the job. Once you have the right accessories, bottoms and some layering pieces, you’ll be set. Try one with a sheer, mesh blouse on top over a silky skirt, or tuck one into a pair of high-waisted trousers with a statement necklace and a long-line blazer. Don’t forget the heels — or maybe some pointed toe flats!

Once you try on this tank top for the first time, you’ll probably want to fill up your entire wardrobe with Amazon Essentials pieces. It will be a piece of cake too, since the brand is known for its consistent sizing, taking “the guesswork out of shopping.” Some other things these pieces have in common? That they’re comfortable, high quality and affordable, perfected using feedback and suggestions from Amazon shoppers themselves. That’s all of Us!

These upgraded tanks have so many reviews, and the warm weather is going to be sticking around for a while, so we recommend grabbing your faves today before they’re gone. We know we already want to scoop up a few more!

