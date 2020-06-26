This Sweatshirt Skirt Is Truly the Coziest Way to Be Cute

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, prices and availability are valid at time of publication June 26, 2020, but are subject to change.

Why does getting all dolled up have to mean succumbing to discomfort? Can’t we live in a world where a sweatshirt and sweatpant combo is considered the cutest, chicest outfit around? That would truly be heaven. We have to admit though, in the world we do live in, we love seeing ourselves in skirts and dresses — even if we hate the actual act of wearing them!

Shopping is a constant battle of choosing between something comfortable and something stylish. You want a piece that showcases the best of both, but it feels like your success rate is lower than that of lottery contestants. When you do hit it big, it’s a game-changing jackpot. This skirt will definitely have you feeling like a million bucks!

Now that we’ve been introduced to sweatshirt skirts — ones that are actually fashionable — we never want to go back. This one comes from Daily Ritual, an Amazon-exclusive brand known for its elevated, high-quality basics that both look and feel amazing. This skirt’s soft terry cotton blend is cozier than cozy, but its silhouette will accentuate an hourglass shape like no other!

This sporty-chic skirt has a high-rise, banded waist with a self-tie drawstring at the center, a la your favorite sweatpants. Since the waistband is elasticized, you can easily pull the skirt down or up a little to get the look you want. The hem hits around mid-thigh, and there is a slit at either side — a cute accent that also aids in offering free movement!

This skirt is available in four colors right now. Heather Grey Space Dye is a lighter shade you may find is a favorite for summer, but if you’re into darker hues year round, you’ll definitely want to check out Charcoal Grey Space Dye, Navy and Black. Your outfit options with any will be vast, but you can always keep it simple with a white tee and sneakers!

This skirt is affordable and beloved by shoppers, but if you want to try it on before making your purchase, then make sure to give Prime Wardrobe a try. If you’re an Amazon Prime member, you have access to Prime Wardrobe. You can try this skirt (and up to seven more pieces) for free before making any payments. We’re ordering our box now!

Get the Daily Ritual Terry Cotton and Modal Sweatshirt Skirt for just $22 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 26, 2020, but are subject to change.

