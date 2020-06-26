Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, prices and availability are valid at time of publication June 26, 2020, but are subject to change.

It feels like summer just started, but let’s be real — we all have a pretty warped perception of time right now. Suddenly we’re finding ourselves mid-season, and we don’t even have a new bikini we want to wear out yet!

It happens, especially when you need to sift through so many string bikinis to try to find one that sticks out of the crowd. Maybe you’re sick of string bikinis, or you think other styles would have a more flattering effect. We’re with you. We need some variety in our swimwear if we really want to soak up the sun à la Kylie Jenner, who wore a bikini just like this one from Amazon!

Get the Selowin Tank Crop Top High-Waisted Cheeky Bikini Set starting at just $17 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 26, 2020, but are subject to change.

This is it! The bikini we’ve been waiting for. It’s an incredible dupe for Jenner’s. The Kylie Cosmetics founder wore hers once while posing for photos with daughter Stormi, her hair pulled back and her body looking stunning as ever. We obviously want to bring everything about this vibe into our lives, and now we can get started for under $20!

This Selowin bikini is the perfect blend of sporty and show-stopping. The top almost looks like an ultra crop top, with its wider straps and stretchy fit. No hooks or ties to bother with here! It also has a scoop neckline and a scoop back. As for the chest, you’ll find removable padding on the inside you can use if you want a little extra coverage or shaping!

The bottom is equally as remarkable as the top. It has a high-rise fit, with a high leg as well, taking on the majorly on-trend Baywatch look. The waistband is also elasticized, letting the suit adjust to you and offering coverage and tummy control. Over in back, you’ll find this suit also offers just the right amount of cheekiness!

This bikini is currently available in eight colors. You have yellow, white, red, orange, black and green for the solids, and American flag and leopard for your prints. Already imagining yourself in one? Now is the time to make it happen in real life. Unlock your inner beach babe today!

