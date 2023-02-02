Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

While serums, toners, masks and moisturizers are all lovely aspects to have in your skincare routine, let’s rewind for a second. It all starts with your cleanser. It’s your first step, and it’s what’s going to set the stage for the rest of your regimen. If your face wash isn’t properly cleansing your skin, nothing else is going to be able to perform at full efficacy!

Some face washes may even be harming your skin. If you have dry or sensitive skin, for example, did you know that soap could be making things worse? It’s true — not all cleansers have soap, and you might actually be better off going soap-free. We’ll get into why — and show you our favorite pick. It’s even on sale right now!

Was $39 On Sale: $25.50 You Save 35% See it!

The words “cleanser” and “soap” are not interchangeable, even if they often overlap. But why avoid soap? It might actually be too harsh for your skin! It could have too high of a pH, or it could be sucking too much moisture out of your skin.

“Many popular soaps, detergents and shampoos strip moisture from your skin because they are formulated to remove oil,” Mayo Clinic explains. If you have dry skin but still can’t stop breaking out, this could be why. As noted on HowStuffWorks, “removing too much oil can actually cause oil glands to go into overdrive,” leading to clogged pores and more blemishes.

This is why we recommend that anyone struggling with skin issues tries out a soapless cleanser. And no, that doesn’t mean you don’t get to enjoy a nice lather. This popular Guinot cleanser actually takes the form of a rich foam! And it’s still a workhorse when it comes to removing dirt, oil and impurities from the skin. It just aims to do so without destroying your natural moisture barrier.

The Guinot Bioxygene Cleansing Foam contains a microencapsulated Pro-Oxygene formula that may increase circulation to cleanse from the inside out all while killing off acne-causing bacteria. It also adds cotton seed oil into the mix for further hydration and soothing properties, plus white lotus extract to detoxify and brighten.

This soap-free cleanser, which is for all skin types, is used just like any other. Apply to a dampened face, massage into skin and rinse. You can use it daily, morning and night. Shoppers say it’s a great pick for bringing to the gym or on a trip too, in case you’re looking for an on-the-go clean!

