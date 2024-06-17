Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

When dark circles, lines and wrinkles appear, you need a heavy-hitting skincare product that helps diminish their appearance. Of course, you can opt for multiple creams and serums, but why not stock up on something that treats multiple beauty concerns in one? And while no product offers instant results, shoppers swear by a number one bestselling multi-stick that’s just $23 on Amazon.

The Kahi Wrinkle Bounce Multi-Balm Facial Moisturizer is a number one bestseller in eye treatment balms on Amazon right now, and it’s no wonder why. If you don’t prefer creams, this moisturizer is for you — it comes in a roll-up stick form that glides onto your skin. The multi-tasking formula promises to treat crow’s feet, revive elasticity and improve radiance by using a salmon complex and collagen, which helps to reduce fine lines. The balm also delivers up to 48 hours of hydration to your skin. It’s also infused with Jeju’s natural fermented oil that refines and purifies pores. Plus, it’s packed with SPF 50+ to prevent skin from harmful UV rays.

The multi-balm is easy to use. Just swipe the stick across your face or eyes to treat and blend. You can also use it as a neck cream! It’s not made with a strong fragrance and doesn’t leave a sticky finish behind.

“As a fan of Korean beauty products, I’ve always been intrigued by their unique offerings, and this one is no exception,” one impressed Amazon shopper said. “With its impressive SPF50+, it not only offers excellent sun protection but also stands out for its ability to prevent premature aging and skin damage.”

Another five-reviewer said that the balm is an “oasis for desert dry skin.” They also added “Kahi Wrinkle Bounce Multi-Balm is FAB-U-LOUS!!! I love that it is an all-in-one moisturizer for face, lips and neck. I cannot confirm Kahi’s wrinkle reducing qualities. I am 52 years old and acquaintances or co-workers thought I was 38 years old.”

“I have heard about the great Korean beauty products,” a final shopper shared. “I have mouth lines that I don’t like. I thought I’d give this product a try. It definitely plumps up my skin which helps decrease the appearance of my lip lines. It gives my normally dry skin a dewy finish. I really enjoy wearing it at bedtime. I’m going to be trying other items from this line. Cool product, there’s a reason it took TikTok by storm.”

If you’re looking for a multi-tasking skincare product to treat signs of aging, just grab this do-it-all balm. You could see visible results in no time!

