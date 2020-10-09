Amazon Luxury Stores Officially Launched Altuzarra — See Our Picks

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Feeling a little fancy today? Or maybe you feel fancy always. That’s the goal, after all. If you’re not feeling fancy already, we’re about to get you there — and there will be no looking back. Once you go designer, you won’t want to!

If you haven’t checked out Amazon’s Luxury Stores yet, now is the time. These newly-launched storefronts feature both “established and emerging luxury fashion and beauty brands,” and it’s like every time we check back, there’s a new designer added to the list. We’ve already seen huge names like Oscar de la Renta and La Perla, and now Altuzarra is joining the ranks with a collection “fusing seductive femininity and refined tailoring.” We’re in!

This Altuzarra storefront features both fan-favorite pieces you may recognize and Amazon exclusives. You’ll find ready-to-wear clothes, accessories and shoes, and you can even view them using Amazon’s new View in 360 tool, which allows you to see each piece on various body types and skin tones from all angles so you can get a better idea of what it will look like on you!

There’s one catch here, and that’s how exactly to shop Amazon Luxury storefronts. First, they’re an Amazon mobile app exclusive. Second, you need to be on the list. Eligible U.S. Prime members should have received an invitation to the service, while anybody who doesn’t have an invite can register for one through the website. Ready to see some of the pieces? Let’s do it!

Gwendolyn Sweater

This ivory sweater plays with perforations and unique stitching to create a unique, eye-catching piece that any fashion lover would adore!

Nori Dress

Tie-dye…but make it high fashion. We love the sunset shades of this Blood Orange Shibori version. Chic to the extreme!

Bonnie Dress

This floral dress takes things in a different direction, but one that’s just as lovely. We love a dark floral for the colder months — not that we won’t wear black in the spring and summer!

Indiana Jacket

Prepare to feel like a total boss in this structured jacket. You’re in charge now, whether it’s of the office or your pets at home!

Espadrille Evening Clutch

This beloved clutch looks and feels like it descended straight from the heavens. It’s an essential for your next mirror selfie, and for any time you go, well, anywhere!

