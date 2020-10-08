Lucy Hale Has Been Wearing These Adidas Sneakers Over and Over in LA

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

We find sneaker shopping to be underrated. It’s always exciting when we think about buying a new pair of heels or boots, but sneaker shopping isn’t usually put on the same pedestal. Ultimately, however, when we finally get our hands on (or feet in) a high-quality pair of sneakers, there is no better feeling. We can wear them all the time, all year long, whether we’re walking around town or working out. Sometimes they can even make us feel like celebs!

The surest way to feel like a celeb in your sneakers? Buy the same pairs your favorite celebrities wear. It’s exciting enough when we recognize a pair after one outing, but when we see the same celeb wear the same pair of sneakers over and over again? That’s how we know we’re dealing with a winner. In this case, that winner is the Adidas Running Edge Lux 3, and that sneaker wearer is Lucy Hale!

Hale and her Edge Lux 3 sneakers are BFFs if we’ve ever seen any. The Katy Keene star has been wearing these shoes on repeat in LA! Most recently she was spotted in a tie-dye tee, hot pink Good American bike shorts, a face mask and oval sunnies with these sneaks on her feet, while a couple of weeks earlier she wore them on a hike at Fryman Canyon. There are photos of her wearing them back in June as well!

These sneakers have over 100 reviews on Zappos, and shoppers say when it comes to comfort and style, “these shoes check both boxes.” They’re even “better looking in person,” and they’re so light and comfy that they feel “like wearing air” and nothing else! Good thing they’re available in 12 color options right now, because we are already in love. Hale’s pair is black, but you can always brighten things up with a white pair or add a pop of color like light blue, bold purple or soft pink with gold accents. Explore them all!

These Edge Lux 3s have a mesh and synthetic upper for a sock-like fit, along with a mid-foot saddle for increased support, sporting the brand’s signature three stripes. They have wide laces and a front pull-tab at the tongue, and inside you’ll find a breathable lining, along with a removable foam insole. Beneath is the BOUNCE midsole, ready to provide you with extra lightweight cushioning and shock absorption. And beneath it all? The textured outsole with its tread providing excellent grip and durability!

Ready to see just how exciting sneaker shopping can be? Grab your size of these Adidas must-haves before it’s gone!

