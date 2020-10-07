5 Pairs of Sorel Booties You Can Rock This Fall Like Kristin Cavallari

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

It’s bootie season, baby! Fashion-wise, that makes Us happy. A bootie can seriously transform an outfit, giving it a totally different vibe than it would’ve had with a sneaker or slide. Of course, booties look amazing when paired with scarves and beanies too. Looking chic is important, but just as vital is choosing a bootie that’s warm and comfy, especially as we creep closer and closer to winter!

One of our favorite brands for booties that are both cute and cozy is SOREL, and we know so many shoppers agree. One of those shoppers happens to be Kristin Cavallari, who recently posted a photo on Instagram wearing her own brown lace-up pair. So many commenters asked what brand the shoes were, and the star graciously responded, naming SOREL as the one and only. Want a similar pair? We’ve picked out five at Zappos with total KC vibes!

Explorer Joan

These suede booties have over 600 stellar reviews, and shoppers say they have exceeded their expectations. They’re waterproof, they’re grippy and they’re insulated for toasty warmth. And that microfleece lining? *Chef’s kiss.* These also have a lace-up style just like Cavallari’s!

Get the SOREL Explorer Joan booties for just $140 at Zappos with free shipping!

Out ‘N About Plus Conquest

These waterproof booties have a fuzzy, faux-fur collar, a lace-up closure and a waterproof construction. They’re made to provide excellent shock absorption, and their lower profile is so easy to style with skinny jeans. We love the puffed-up tongue too, as well as the metal grommets, which work beautifully as edgy accents. The Redwood version also has red laces like KC’s!

Get the SOREL Out ‘N About Plus Conquest booties for just $130 at Zappos with free shipping!

Cate Lace

Looking to dress things up a little while still maintaining a sturdy construction, great tread and reliable support? These Cate booties are for you. Their leather is still waterproof, but they have a stacked block heel measuring in just over 2 inches, as well as metal D-ring hardware, solidifying them as must-haves!

Get the SOREL Cate Lace booties for just $190 at Zappos with free shipping!

Harlow Chelsea

This bootie is a fool-proof choice for everyday styling. Just slip it on. There are no laces, but there are stretchy gore panels at the sides making things even easier for you when you’re on the go. Don’t forget about the pull loop! These booties also have a lovely memory foam footbed, and, of course, a waterproof leather upper!

Get the SOREL Harlow Chelsea booties for just $140 at Zappos with free shipping!

Lolla Cut-Out

Another bootie, another new look. The cutouts on these shoes were designed to a little edge to a classic silhouette, and they did just that. These waterproof leather booties are a perfect blend of chic and sporty, and this is beautifully evidenced by the 1 ½-inch heel, featuring a leather stripe sandwiched between the durable rubber. Did we mention that these shoes are on sale?

Get the SOREL Lolla Cut-Out booties (originally $140) now starting at just $85 at Zappos with free shipping!

Looking for another style? Shop more SOREL booties here and all other boots and booties at Zappos here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!