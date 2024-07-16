Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
Merry Prime Day! What started as a one-day event became an iconic 48-hour shopping party for all of Us savvy deal hunters, a party we now look forward to all year long. Not only are there plenty of fashion deals, but there are plenty in the home, kitchen, outdoors, beauty, health, pet and tech sectors too, making it the perfect time to stock up on essentials or check out something totally different!
One of our favorite things about Amazon is the ability to read thousands of reviews before buying something different. If you’re like Us and don’t like to take chances with brand-new products, opting for reviewer-backed classics over all else, you’re in the right place!
We gathered 20 of the best bestseller deals across the home, kitchen, tech and beauty categories. All of these items are tried-and-true crowd favorites you can feel confident adding to cart.
Best Home Deals
Whether you’re looking for a new robot vacuum or an air purifier, mattress or stick vacuum, Prime Day makes it easy to pick out some tools that will actually make your life easier!
- Linenspa 8-Inch Memory Foam Mattress, Queen — originally $240, now $192!
- Google Nest Thermostat — originally $130, now $84!
- Shark Cordless Stick Vacuum — originally $260, now $150!
- Levoit Air Purifier — originally $100, now $79!
Best Kitchen Deals
If you haven’t tried the Ninja Creami, let this be your sign! This ice cream maker, as well as plenty of other kitchen gadgets like air fryers, slow cookers, blenders, coffee makers and more are on major sale right now.
- Instant Pot 7-in-1 Duo — originally $100, now $65!
- Keurig K-Express Coffee Maker — originally $90, now $50!
- Ninja Mega 8-Cup Food Processor — originally $200, now $120!
- Midea Dual Basket Air Fryer — originally $250, now $140!
Best Tech Deals
Grab a pair of headphones for all of your hot girl walks this summer or a new TV for the inevitable late-night Friends binges. Some of the prices are so low, they almost seem wrong!
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ — originally $220, now $142!
- Google Pixel Smartphone — originally $500, now $249!
- Roku Streaming Stick — originally $50, now $29!
- Ring Indoor Cam — originally $60, now $30!
Best Beauty Deals
You want your hair, skin and nails to be on point all year round, but especially during the summer. Check out this award-winning anti-frizz spray and tons of other beauty bestsellers!
- Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask — originally $24, now $19!
- Revlon One-Step Volumizer Plus — originally $70, now $33!
- Philips Sonicare Electric Power Toothbrush — originally $110, now $60!
- Cosrx Snail Repair Moisturizer — originally $15, now $11!
